Off the heels of celebrating its 15-year anniversary, HeBS Digital, the firm that helps hoteliers drastically increase direct bookings and lower overall distribution costs by deploying industry best-of-breed digital technology, consulting and marketing, has expanded its Asia Pacific footprint with an office in Singapore.

The office in Singapore is in addition to HeBS Digital's Australia and New Zealand office, which opened a year ago, and supports the firm's growth into the region, increasing its ability to help hoteliers in Asia Pacific invest smartly in their direct booking strategy, shift share from the OTAs, and generate as many bookings as possible through the direct online channel. Headquartered in New York City, this is the company's fifth office globally.

The direct online channel experts at HeBS Digital help hoteliers around the globe, including major hotel brands, luxury hotel and resort brands, casino and gaming resorts, golf and spa resorts, hotel management companies, meeting and conference venues, franchisees and independents. HeBS Digital's award-winning smartCMS® website technology platform, which serves as the "heart" of any hotelier's direct channel strategy, incorporates the right balance of excellent design, robust merchandising capabilities and engaging visual and textual content, while providing an optimum user experience from top to bottom.

"It has been an exciting year for HeBS Digital, and we are thankful to our clients that inspire us to continually elevate our product and service line to achieve greater results," said Max Starkov, President & CEO of HeBS Digital. "The 'Book Direct' mantra has never been more relevant than today. With our Asia Pacific expansion plans, we look forward to continuing to help the hospitality industry invest smartly in their direct booking strategy and shift share from the OTAs to the direct channel in 2017."

In 2016, HeBS Digital Achieved 2200% ROI and an Average Direct Distribution Cost of 4.5% for its clients. Contact HeBS Digital to learn how the firm can increase your property's direct bookings by a guaranteed 25%.

