HeBS Digital Opens Singapore Office; Brings ‘Book Direct’ Footprint into Asia Pacific Region
The direct online channel experts at HeBS Digital help hoteliers around the globe, including major hotel brands, luxury hotel and resort brands, casino and gaming resorts, golf and spa resorts, hotel management companies, meeting and conference venues, franchisees and independents. HeBS Digital's award-winning smartCMS® website technology platform, which serves as the "heart" of any hotelier's direct channel strategy, incorporates the right balance of excellent design, robust merchandising capabilities and engaging visual and textual content, while providing an optimum user experience from top to bottom.
"It has been an exciting year for HeBS Digital, and we are thankful to our clients that inspire us to continually elevate our product and service line to achieve greater results," said Max Starkov, President & CEO of HeBS Digital. "The 'Book Direct' mantra has never been more relevant than today. With our Asia Pacific expansion plans, we look forward to continuing to help the hospitality industry invest smartly in their direct booking strategy and shift share from the OTAs to the direct channel in 2017."
In 2016, HeBS Digital Achieved 2200% ROI and an Average Direct Distribution Cost of 4.5% for its clients. Contact HeBS Digital to learn how the firm can increase your property's direct bookings by a guaranteed 25%.
Contact
Mariana Mechoso Safer
Phone: 212-752-8186
Send Email
About HEBS Digital:
Founded in 2001, the firm is headquartered in New York City and has global offices in Las Vegas, London, Europe, Singapore and Auckland. Through its Smart Guest Acquisition Suite, including the smartCMS®, Smart Personalization Engine, Smart Data Marketing, and full-stack digital consulting and marketing solutions, HEBS Digital helps hoteliers drastically boost direct bookings, lower distribution costs, and increase lifetime value of guests.
Part of Hotel360 Technologies, HEBS Digital and Serenata CRM, the most comprehensive Hotel CRM Suite today, are the creators of the hospitality industry"s first Fully-Integrated 360-Degree Guest Engagement & Acquisition Platform.
A diverse client portfolio of top-tier luxury and boutique hotel chains, independent hotels, resorts and casinos, franchised properties and hotel management companies, convention centers, spas, restaurants, DMO and tourist offices across the globe are all benefiting from HEBS Digital"s direct online channel strategy and digital marketing expertise.
HEBS Digital"s technology, website design and digital marketing services have won more than 400 prestigious industry awards, including World Travel Awards, HSMAI Adrian Awards, Stevie Awards (American Business Awards), Travel Weekly"s Magellan Awards, and more.
The HEBS Digital team is comprised of thought leaders, a diverse team of experts comprised of over 33 nationalities speaking over 22 languages. Contact HeBS Digital"s consultants at 1 (800) 649-5076 (North America), +44 (0) 7730 779 213 (London), +64 (0) 9 889 8489 (Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific), +65 9005 1589 (Asia), or success@hebsdigital.com.
Website
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Google+
Editorial Contact:
Mariana Mechoso Safer
SVP - Global Marketing, HEBS Digital
Phone: (212) 752-8186
Email: mariana@hebsdigital.com