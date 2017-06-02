Five months into its 10th anniversary, the global hotel industry's leading cloud platform, SiteMinder, today announces two key appointments to its C-suite as it looks ahead to the next era of business. SiteMinder has appointed Ken Aoyama and David Jaros, both renowned leaders in their fields, to the respective roles of Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) with immediate effect.

The appointments, based in SiteMinder's Sydney head office, conclude an over-two-year string of investments into the company's global leadership team, following the appointment of a chief financial officer and chief operating officer in 2014, and an executive vice president of global sales in 2015. All complement the existing leadership roles of Managing Director and Chief Technical Officer, filled by SiteMinder founders Mike Ford and Mike Rogers, respectively.

Mike Ford says: "We are delighted to welcome Ken and David to SiteMinder. Their appointments not only show our ongoing ability to attract top talent to SiteMinder; they underscore our plans to enter an exciting, new phase of expansive growth, led by some of the industry's most respected experts.

"Ken and David will be pivotal in enhancing our go-to-market strategy, consisting of excellence in product, marketing, sales and customer support, and backed by both financial strength and operational efficiency. As we look ahead, SiteMinder's focus is to continue building on these strong foundations to become the trusted partner of choice for hotel technology."

Ken Aoyama brings to SiteMinder a distinguished career in product development, gained at leading technology corporations that include Microsoft and, most recently, Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed Cybozu where he served as Head of Engineering and Chief Global Business Officer to penetrate new markets, double revenue and acquire more than 10,000 new customers for Cybozu's application Platform-as-a-Service (aPaaS) business. As CPO for SiteMinder, Ken is responsible for leading an over-60-strong product and engineering team to deliver the company's strategy, development and innovation of product; and enhance its current Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering.

David Jaros has more than 22 years' experience across strategy, marketing and technology, and an impressive track record of pioneering growth in SaaS markets. He joins SiteMinder from FinTech startup Noesis Finance where he served as Vice President of Marketing and, later, CMO. Prior, he spent four years at disruptive IT management software company SolarWinds, where he successfully ran lead generation and field marketing to deliver in excess of 400,000 trial downloads per year. As CMO at SiteMinder, he will be responsible for all global marketing activities, including corporate marketing, brand awareness, customer marketing, field marketing and lead generation.

About SiteMinder As the leading cloud platform for hotels, SiteMinder allows hotels to attract, reach and convert guests across the globe. We serve hotels of all sizes with award-winning solutions for independents and groups alike, wherever they are in the world.

SiteMinder's products include The Channel Manager, the industry's leading online distribution platform; TheBookingButton, a wholly-branded booking engine for direct bookings via the web, mobile or social; Canvas, the intelligent website creator for independent hoteliers; Prophet, the real-time market intelligence solution that takes the guesswork out of pricing rooms; and GDS by SiteMinder, a single-point of entry to a six-figure network of travel agents and the world's major GDSs. With more than 23,000 hotel customers and 550 of the industry's top connectivity providers as our partners, today we have presence in more than 160 countries on six continents.

