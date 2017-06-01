AHLA statement on President Trump’s address to joint session of congress
"While the President touched on many issues that impact hospitality and our industry, from immigration, healthcare, and tax reform, to investments in infrastructure and homeland security, we urge the Administration to focus on public policy that empowers business growth, entrepreneurial ambitions, and workforce flexibility.
"When it comes to changes to our nation's immigration laws, as an industry, we have long been committed to comprehensive reform which addresses the need to fill growing demand for a diverse workforce while also addressing important national security interests. While we recognize the need for robust national security, any action must have a balanced approach to both promote hospitality and travel to the United States for those who wish to come – both as employees and as guests – while also ensuring the safety of our citizens here at home. We will continue to engage with the Administration, Congress and our partners in the broader U.S. travel industry to develop policies that both welcome and protect our guests, employees and our country.
"As President Trump continues to build out his Administration and execute on his policy priorities, we look forward to working with his Administration and Congress on initiatives that bolster our economy, enhance travel and tourism, increase innovation, and create the certainty necessary for our industry to continue investing in our workforce and spurring new hotel development, all of which will further strengthen and support the communities we serve every day."
About the American Hotel & Lodging Association
Serving the hospitality industry for more than a century, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest national association solely representing all segments of the 8 million jobs the U.S. lodging industry supports, including hotel owners, REITs, chains, franchisees, management companies, independent properties, bed and breakfasts, state hotel associations, and industry suppliers. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA proudly represents a dynamic hotel industry of more than 54,000 properties that supports $1.1 trillion in U.S. sales and generates nearly $170 billion in taxes to local, state and federal governments. Learn more at www.AHLA.com.