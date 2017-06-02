Australia has a lot to offer for tourists, from impressive landscapes to beautiful beaches and interesting cities – you will never get bored in Australia. Even though a major source of Australian tourists include backpackers from around the world, the neighbours from New Zealand, China and Singapore are also arriving in Australia in droves. End of 2016 the total number of arrivals increased by 11% to 8,2 million. At the same time, domestic travel reached its strongest growth.

Currently 102 hotels with 29,481 rooms are in the pipeline. Especially Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane are looking forward to new hotels during the next couple of years. Early next year the Ritz-Carlton Perth will open its 204 luxury rooms at Elizabeth Quay. On the other side of the country the luxury W Brisbane is currently under construction. The 305-room hotel is scheduled to open late this year.

But not only Marriott has an eye on the Land Down Under. The Australian Mantra Group is currently expanding its presence by eleven upcoming hotels and Hilton Worldwide is planning six additional properties. Hyatt however is keeping its development small, but recently announced the planning of its first Centric Hotel in the region.

Let's take a look at some of the more interesting projects that are currently underway :

Skye Hotel Suites features just 72 luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom suites overlooking Sydney. Guests will enjoy access to V by Crown Group's resort-style pool and sauna, state-of-the-art fitness centre, business centre and conference room facilities, along with an alfresco dining and retail piazza. The stylish bar on level 26 is Parramatta's highest bar, offering a spacious open-air terrace and spectacular 270-degree views of Sydney's skyline, the Harbour Bridge and the Blue Mountains. In addition, famed chef Neil Perry is opening one of his popular Burger Project restaurants in the tower

Four Points by Sheraton Sydney, Central Park : Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc. today announced an agreement with joint venture partners,Frasers Property Australia and Sekisui House Australia, to open Four Points by Sheraton Sydney, Central Park. Located in the AU$2 billion Central Park urban village at the former Old Kent Brewery site, the 297-room new build hotel is scheduled to open in 2018 as part of a mixed-use development.

Hotelproject Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre will see a four-star hotel, which will rise 20 storeys above a six-level car park for which an operator is yet to be announced. Its developer Flagship Property Holdings has rapidly developed a reputation for delivering quality award-winning projects.

