AHLA announces 2017-2018 Executive Committee roster
Members of the Executive Committee include:
- Chris Nassetta, President & CEO, Hilton
- Dave Grissen, Group President, Marriott International, Inc.
- Dave Johnson, President & CEO, Aimbridge Hospitality
- Doug Dreher, President & CEO, The Hotel Group
- Elie Maalouf, CEO, The Americas, InterContinental Hotels Group
- Justin Knight, President & CEO, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
- Mark Hoplamazian, President & CEO, Hyatt Hotels Corporation
- Mike Deitemeyer, President, Omni Hotels & Resorts
- Ross Bierkan, President & CEO, RLJ Lodging Trust
- Terri Haack, President, Terranea Resort
The Executive Committee also includes representatives from Partner State Associations. To view the full list, please click here.
Along with the Officers, the Executive Committee guides the association's core policy agenda, which this year focuses on enhancing consumer protections in an evolving distribution landscape, reining in illegal hotels and promoting career development and opportunity among the industry's workforce.
"With 25,000 hotels in membership and a number of key opportunities ahead for our industry, I couldn't be more proud to have such an strong and esteemed group of executives leading our association," said Katherine Lugar, president and CEO of AHLA.
"Serving as an engine to the U.S. economy, the hotel and lodging industry's economic contributions have a powerful and lasting impact on both a local and national scale, supporting 8 million jobs, fostering upward mobility and careers. and contributing nearly $600 billion to U.S. GDP annually. Guided by the strong leadership of our Officers, Board and Executive Committee, I am confident that we will continue to align and advance the industry, speak with one powerful voice and continue to execute on our core industry objectives. We are grateful for their leadership as we move our industry forward."
Contact
Katie Longo
Send Email
About the American Hotel & Lodging Association
Serving the hospitality industry for more than a century, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest national association solely representing all segments of the 8 million jobs the U.S. lodging industry supports, including hotel owners, REITs, chains, franchisees, management companies, independent properties, bed and breakfasts, state hotel associations, and industry suppliers. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA proudly represents a dynamic hotel industry of more than 54,000 properties that supports $1.1 trillion in U.S. sales and generates nearly $170 billion in taxes to local, state and federal governments. Learn more at www.AHLA.com.