The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) today announced its Executive Committee for 2017-2018, joining the full Board of Directors in guiding the hotel industry agenda. Led by AHLA's Officers of the Board: Chair Mark Carrier, President of the B.F. Saul Company Hospitality Group, Vice Chair Geoff Ballotti, President and CEO of Wyndham Hotel Group, Secretary/Treasurer Jon Bortz, Chairman & CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Immediate Past Chair Jim Abrahamson, Chairman & CEO for Interstate Hotels & Resorts, the 14-person Executive Committee serves as the association's core governance group.

Members of the Executive Committee include:

Chris Nassetta, President & CEO, Hilton

Dave Grissen, Group President, Marriott International, Inc.

Dave Johnson, President & CEO, Aimbridge Hospitality

Doug Dreher, President & CEO, The Hotel Group

Elie Maalouf, CEO, The Americas, InterContinental Hotels Group

Justin Knight, President & CEO, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Mark Hoplamazian, President & CEO, Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Mike Deitemeyer, President, Omni Hotels & Resorts

Ross Bierkan, President & CEO, RLJ Lodging Trust

Terri Haack, President, Terranea Resort

The Executive Committee also includes representatives from Partner State Associations. To view the full list, please click here.

Along with the Officers, the Executive Committee guides the association's core policy agenda, which this year focuses on enhancing consumer protections in an evolving distribution landscape, reining in illegal hotels and promoting career development and opportunity among the industry's workforce.

"With 25,000 hotels in membership and a number of key opportunities ahead for our industry, I couldn't be more proud to have such an strong and esteemed group of executives leading our association," said Katherine Lugar, president and CEO of AHLA.

"Serving as an engine to the U.S. economy, the hotel and lodging industry's economic contributions have a powerful and lasting impact on both a local and national scale, supporting 8 million jobs, fostering upward mobility and careers. and contributing nearly $600 billion to U.S. GDP annually. Guided by the strong leadership of our Officers, Board and Executive Committee, I am confident that we will continue to align and advance the industry, speak with one powerful voice and continue to execute on our core industry objectives. We are grateful for their leadership as we move our industry forward."

