FCS Computer Systems Relocates World Headquarters to Singapore
Rapid business growth worldwide prompts strategic move to capitalize on resources of global financial center
FCS will also leverage the resources of Singapore's burgeoning digital ecosystem to support its upcoming launch of CosmoPMS, a newly developed cloud-based property management system designed for small hotels from the ground up.
FCS' comprehensive suite of hospitality operations and management solutions currently consists of e-Housekeeping, e-Engineering, e-Connect, e-Concierge, e-Recovery and e-Laundry, each designed to maximize back-of-house operations and guest-facing services. Due to the relocation, more hoteliers than ever will be able to leverage each platform's ability to provide instant inter-department communication, efficient task assignment and tracking functionality, and superior guest satisfaction.
The Singapore office currently houses FCS' leadership team, as well as employees from all of FCS' functional departments. With a goal of expanding its pool of professional expertise, FCS is also set to tap into the talented local market with numerous employment opportunities in the near future.
