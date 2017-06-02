Singapore – 1 March, 2017 – FCS Computer Systems (FCS), a leader in hospitality technology operations solutions and services, has announced the relocation of its global headquarters to Singapore. Situated at New Tech Park in Serangoon, the strategic location of the new FCS headquarters is expected to further expand the company's rapid business growth, enhance customer service and support for existing and new clients in the region, and create new global business opportunities for the company.

"Known for its vibrant technology industry, the move to Singapore was a strategic one to support our goal of bringing the most innovative hospitality technology solutions to market," said Yoon Mun Chiew, Group CEO. "As an international business hub, we are fully confident in Singapore's ability to serve as a solid base as we continue to expand our presence globally."

FCS will also leverage the resources of Singapore's burgeoning digital ecosystem to support its upcoming launch of CosmoPMS, a newly developed cloud-based property management system designed for small hotels from the ground up.

FCS' comprehensive suite of hospitality operations and management solutions currently consists of e-Housekeeping, e-Engineering, e-Connect, e-Concierge, e-Recovery and e-Laundry, each designed to maximize back-of-house operations and guest-facing services. Due to the relocation, more hoteliers than ever will be able to leverage each platform's ability to provide instant inter-department communication, efficient task assignment and tracking functionality, and superior guest satisfaction.

The Singapore office currently houses FCS' leadership team, as well as employees from all of FCS' functional departments. With a goal of expanding its pool of professional expertise, FCS is also set to tap into the talented local market with numerous employment opportunities in the near future.

For more information, please visit www.fcscs.com.

