Berlin – On a continued quest to discover the unique and inspired, Design Hotels™ has scoured the globe and selected six new member properties, spanning four continents. Complementing a curated portfolio of over 290 member hotels, the new additions epitomize the ethos and values that Design Hotels™ holds dear—from effortless living paired with mindful design to the regeneration of treasured buildings.

Starting in Design Hotels™' home city of Berlin, Provocateur—a collaboration between three Design Hotels™ Originals, Micky Rosen and Alex Urseanu from Roomers and Liran wizman from Sir Hotels—draws inspiration from 1920s Paris and its buzzing Charlottenburg neighborhood. The latest addition to the Sir Hotels stable, Sir Adam, is a cultural, artistic, and culinary gathering place in the new heart of Amsterdam. With a spectacular waterfront setting, the Altis Belém Hotel & Spa acts as a gateway to old and new Lisbon. Across the pond, Chicago's iconic Coyote Building plays host to The Robey, which has already established itself as a hip neighborhood spot for locals and guests alike. A heritage building also forms the foundations of Singapore's The Warehouse Hotel, housed in a turn-of-the-century godown on the banks of Robertson Quay. In the South Korean capital, GLAD Live Gangnam's 210 rooms and suites are design-conscious hubs for the stylish at heart.

Provocateur - Berlin, Germany

Set in Berlin's pulsing Charlottenburg district, Provocateur seduces guests with fusion cuisine, 58 lavish rooms, and an award-winning bar concept. The interiors mix 1920s Paris with the urban Berlin of today—think twinkling chandeliers, low lighting, contemporary artworks, and velvet curtains—while the building is a perfect picture of the neighborhood's archetypal modern-style Art Nouveau architecture. An innovative Chinese-French restaurant headed up by Duc Ngo—the maestro behind the likes of moriki Frankfurt and Madame Ngo Berlin—and an intimate, subterranean bar ensure guests adhere to the hotel's mantra of "stay up all night and sleep all day."

View more

Sir Adam - Amsterdam, The Netherlands

With an enviable position in Amsterdam's iconic A'DAM Tower, overlooking the IJ-river waterfront and historic port, Sir Adam has taken center stage in the Dutch capital's hospitality scene. ICRAVE, the renowned New York-based design studio, is responsible for Sir Adam's 108 guestrooms and The Butcher Social Club, a full-service "living lobby" open 24/7. Inspired by the its achingly cool neighbors, including Sony and Gibson, music plays a huge role in Sir Adam's aesthetic and cultural concept, from the curated music library to the Crosley Cruiser record players in each room.

View more

Altis Belém Hotel & Spa - Lisbon, Portugal

Given its striking architecture and enviable waterfront location, wedged between the dramatic Monument to the Discoveries and the fairytale-esque Torre de Belém, it comes as no surprise that Altis Belém Hotel & Spa has swept up a multitude of awards already. Facing either the Tagus River or the marina, the cool simplicity of the hotel's 50 rooms and suites is lifted by custom-created wall panels depicting scenes inspired by Portugal's former colonial outposts. The local/global fusion continues through the culinary concept of the hotel's Michelin-starred Feitoria restaurant and bar, as well as in the exclusive BSpa by Karin Herzog where oxygen therapy and ancient oriental traditions of relaxation ensure wellness for both body and mind.

View more

The Robey - Chicago, USA

Taking its name from Robey Street, the latest venture from Grupo Habita captures the storied spirit of Chicago: a bustling, ever-changing, big-shouldered town. Set in the Coyote Building, which was originally designed by the iconic Chicagoan firm Perkins, Chatten & Hammond, each of the hotel's 69 light-filled rooms, lobby, and roof spaces have been transformed by Belgian design duo Nicolas Schuybroek Architects and Marc Merckx Interiors. The Art Deco façade of The Robey is bookmarked by the ground-floor Café Robey, which serves up French-American cuisine, and Up & Up, a rooftop cocktail lounge offering sky-high sundowners to the backdrop of Chicago's ever-changing cityscape.

View more

The Warehouse Hotel - Singapore

The Warehouse Hotel is the inaugural hotel of renowned Singaporean hospitality firm The Lo & Behold Group. Encompassing a meticulously renovated turn-of-the-century godown, on the banks of Robertson Quay, the inspiration for the hotel's design language came from the building itself. The unique structure from the late 19th century once stood in the midst of a hotbed of secret societies, underground activities, and liquor distilleries. The restored heritage building is a proud illustration of old and new thanks to the award-winning local agency Asylum. Original details like the triple-pitched roof and raw brick stand alongside a custom-made light in the lobby made of wheels and pulleys, and tailor-made, single-unit copper wall pieces that unify the rooms by integrating everything from desk to wardrobe.

View more

GLAD Live Gangnam - Seoul, South Korea

Set in Seoul's fashionable Gangnam district—home to local and global luxury brands and the city's vast Olympic Park—GLAD Live Gangnam is a beacon of vibrancy that serves as an urban playground for cosmopolitan revelers, both homegrown and international. Offering a "curated lifestyle" that is in full harmony with Seoul's chic nightlife offerings, the 210 rooms and suites are design-conscious hubs for the stylish at heart. Culture and entertainment are at the core of the GLAD Live Gangnam experience, with the hotel's afterhours club, DStar, and its lush EDM music and 3D projection mapping, intensifying one's escape into music and the moment.

View more

Contact

Design Hotels Press Office

Phone: +49 30-8849 400 34

Send Email