NEW YORK and MCLEAN, Va. – start spreading the news: Doubletree by Hilton, one of Hilton's 14 market-leading brands, today announced the opening of Doubletree by Hilton Hotel New York Times Square West, located in the heart of bustling Manhattan.

The newly-built high-rise hotel is just steps from the Broadway theater district, The Jacob Javits Convention Center, dozens of shops and restaurants, the Empire State Building and many other New York attractions. The 37-story property features 612 modern rooms, each with Theater District-inspired artwork and many offering stunning views of the city or the Hudson River.

"Times Square is the heartbeat of New York City, offering travelers a convenient respite between their business meetings and a thrilling destination to enjoy the theater district, shopping and diverse cuisine options," said Dianna Vaughan, senior vice president and global head, Doubletree by Hilton. "We're delighted to now open this amazing Times Square location, welcoming guests with our signature, warm DoubleTree Cookie and delivering award-winning service throughout their stay."

Breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline are on the menu at Lovage Rooftop & Indoor Lounge, which offers unique cocktails, light fare and nightly live music until 2 a.m. Delectable dining – for breakfast, lunch and dinner – is available at Magnolia Restaurant, an American Bistro with menu items curated by Executive Chef Brian Pancir, a longtime chef for the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A rarity for a Manhattan hotel, outdoor seating is also available on the patio in front of and behind the hotel.

The hotel is managed by Crescent Hotels and Resorts, a nationally-recognized, top-3 hotel and resorts operator, managing more than 20 U.S. properties in the Hilton portfolio. "We're thrilled to debut the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel New York Times Square West as the newest addition to Crescent's NYC portfolio," said Michael George, Chief Executive Office of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. "Crescent's extensive experience in New York City, along with our history of exceptional service as a major Hilton manager will maximize the potential of this great hotel."

Beginning with the brand's warm DoubleTree Cookie welcome, Doubletree by Hilton Hotel New York Times Square West provides guests with stylish décor and thoughtful amenities to make them feel at home. Each guest room features DoubleTree Sweet Dreams® Sleep Experience beds, a work desk with WiFi access and an adjustable desk chair, coffeemaker and a large window that opens.

Guests may also order room service; or pick up snacks, sandwiches, salads, beer and wine in the convenient onsite 24-hour Made Market Pantry.

Business meetings and events accommodating up to 75 guests may be held in the hotel's 1,000 square feet of meeting and banquet facilities. A state-of-the-art sound system and A/V equipment are also available, as is a fully-equipped 24-hour business center.

The hotel also provides a full complement of services and Doubletree by Hilton brand amenities, including an assortment of gourmet in-room tea and coffee offerings by The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, and a refreshing array of the Crabtree & Evelyn natural skin and body care line.

"This beautiful new hotel blends the finest, modern features with the caring service and thoughtful touches that will make their stay in New York great," said Richard Hotter, general manager, Doubletree by Hilton Hotel New York Times Square West. "Our entire staff is excited to welcome our guests with the simple acts of kindness Doubletree by Hilton is known for worldwide."

Doubletree by Hilton Hotel New York Times Square West is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform.

To celebrate the hotel's opening, Hilton Honors members will earn an additional 1,000 Hilton Honors Points per night for stays from opening through April 30, 2017, when booking directly with Hilton. Gold and Diamond members will also enjoy free premium Wi-Fi and space-available upgrades to the hotel's exclusive Hilton Honors floor and complimentary Wake Up DoubleTree Breakfast.

Doubletree by Hilton Hotel New York Times Square West is located at 350 West 40th Street, New York, New York 10018.

