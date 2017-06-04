Cendyn, a cloud-based hospitality software and services company was selected as the technology partner by RLHC (Red Lion Hotels Corporation) for the company's CRM and "Hello Rewards" loyalty program.

Cendyn was chosen for its ability to easily handle complex interfaces, leverage real-time data to drive true one-to-one communications, and provide sophisticated guest intelligence, reporting, and analytics.

"It's imperative for us to partner with companies that are at the cutting edge of their disciplines," said Bill Linehan, EVP and CMO for RLHC. "In trusting Cendyn with our CRM and the 'Hello Rewards' loyalty program, we anticipate ROI for our owners and satisfied guests at our hotels."

Cendyn will implement a state-of-the-art guest intelligence solution that will collect data from multiple property systems to provide real-time, personalized communication to guests and roll out insight to staff for over 1,100 hotels within the RLHC portfolio.

The enterprise Hotel CRM solution combines first and third-party data sources to deliver dynamically generated, one-to-one marketing across digital marketing channels: Email, Web, Display, Mobile, and Social. The result is increased guest satisfaction and loyalty and significantly higher ROI for RLHC and its franchise hotel owners.

"We understand the relationship a company has with its guests is a highly-valued bond that we don't take for granted," said Charles Deyo, CEO of Cendyn. "That's why it was important for us to be a partner who not only is able to anticipate guests' needs in advance of their stay, but will use data-driven marketing to ensure RLHC guests are informed before, during and after their on-property experience."

About RLHC

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, established in 1959, is an international hospitality company primarily engaged in the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Vantage Hotels, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Lexington by Vantage, America's Best Inns and Suites, Country Hearth Inns, Jameson Inns, Signature Inn and 3 Palms Hotels and Resorts brands. The company also owns and operates an entertainment and event ticket distribution business under the brand name TicketsWest. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.rlhco.com.

