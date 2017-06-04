Stowe, VT— Springer-Miller Systems (SMS), the leading provider of guest-centric hospitality and spa management systems, today announces Sherry Cuti has joined SpaSoft as Regional Account Manager for the Northern region of North America.

A true spa professional, Sherry has over 16 years of experience with spa and salon software sales. Prior to joining SpaSoft, she served as an Account Manager for Shortcuts Software and SpaBiz. Sherry's background as a spa director helps her to better understand the needs of her customers and how they can optimize their business with SpaSoft.

"Sherry's depth of knowledge of the spa industry is a great asset to SpaSoft and to our customers," commented Michelle Young, Vice President, Sales & Marketing for Springer-Miller Systems. "We're excited to add Sherry to our growing Spa team. Hosting, enterprise management and superior online booking capabilities continue to move SpaSoft ahead of the competition., this is an exciting time for SpaSoft."

About SpaSoft and Springer-Miller Systems

Since it was founded in 1984 in Stowe, Vermont, Springer-Miller Systems has been an innovator of technology systems for the world's most exclusive hotels, resorts and spas. The SMS|Host® Property Management System offers a complete set of fully-integrated modules enabling complex resorts to provide highly personalized guest service from front office to food & beverage to spa to the golf course and more. Springer-Miller's SpaSoft® provides a dynamic spa and activities management solution used in 70% of the world's Forbes Five Star Spas

