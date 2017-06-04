Sherry Cuti Joins SpaSoft as Regional Account Manager
New Hire Adds to Springer-Miller Systems’ Spa Business Sales Team
"Sherry's depth of knowledge of the spa industry is a great asset to SpaSoft and to our customers," commented Michelle Young, Vice President, Sales & Marketing for Springer-Miller Systems. "We're excited to add Sherry to our growing Spa team. Hosting, enterprise management and superior online booking capabilities continue to move SpaSoft ahead of the competition., this is an exciting time for SpaSoft."
About SpaSoft and Springer-Miller Systems
Since it was founded in 1984 in Stowe, Vermont, Springer-Miller Systems has been an innovator of technology systems for the world's most exclusive hotels, resorts and spas. The SMS|Host® Property Management System offers a complete set of fully-integrated modules enabling complex resorts to provide highly personalized guest service from front office to food & beverage to spa to the golf course and more. Springer-Miller's SpaSoft® provides a dynamic spa and activities management solution used in 70% of the world's Forbes Five Star Spas
Visit www.springermiller.com for more information.
