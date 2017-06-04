UNWTO activities at the 51th edition of ITB, taking place next 8-12 March in Berlin, include the 7thUNWTO Silk Road Ministers Meeting, events on the New Platform Tourism Services (or the so- called sharing economy), Child Protection and Indigenous Tourism.

Expected to gather around 20 Ministers of Tourism, the Silk Road Ministerial Meeting (8 March) will address the contribution of tourism to Sustainable Tourism and Local Communities.

On the 9th March, UNWTO will debate the New Platform Tourism Services (or the so-called sharing economy) with a focus on how it impacts on destinations and how are destinations addressing these new services.

In addition, also on the 9th March, UNWTO organizes the 32nd Meeting of the World Tourism Network on Child Protection and a Panel on Indigenous Tourism, underlining the relevance of inclusive practices to approach local communities in order to achieve a more sustainable tourism sector.

The World Tourism Network on Child Protection serves as a platform for tourism stakeholders to exchange good practices and discuss the most pressing challenges in curbing child and youth exploitation in the tourism sector, including sexual exploitation, child labor and trafficking. The Network draws together governments, the tourism industry, international organizations, non-governmental organizations and media associations.

"ITB is always vibrant and interesting, but this year it acquires a higher relevance as we are celebrating the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017 and this highly prominent fair provides one of the best platform to advocate responsible tourism worldwide," said UNWTO Secretary General, Taleb Rifai.

