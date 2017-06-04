Sustainability, new platform tourism services and Silk Road focus of UNWTO activities at ITB 2017
On the 9th March, UNWTO will debate the New Platform Tourism Services (or the so-called sharing economy) with a focus on how it impacts on destinations and how are destinations addressing these new services.
In addition, also on the 9th March, UNWTO organizes the 32nd Meeting of the World Tourism Network on Child Protection and a Panel on Indigenous Tourism, underlining the relevance of inclusive practices to approach local communities in order to achieve a more sustainable tourism sector.
The World Tourism Network on Child Protection serves as a platform for tourism stakeholders to exchange good practices and discuss the most pressing challenges in curbing child and youth exploitation in the tourism sector, including sexual exploitation, child labor and trafficking. The Network draws together governments, the tourism industry, international organizations, non-governmental organizations and media associations.
"ITB is always vibrant and interesting, but this year it acquires a higher relevance as we are celebrating the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017 and this highly prominent fair provides one of the best platform to advocate responsible tourism worldwide," said UNWTO Secretary General, Taleb Rifai.
About World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)
The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is theUnited Nations agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism. As the leading international organization in the field of tourism, UNWTO promotes tourism as a driver of economic growth, inclusive development and environmental sustainability and offers leadership and support to the sector in advancing knowledge and tourism policies worldwide. UNWTO encourages the implementation of the Global Code of Ethics for Tourism, to maximize tourism"s socio-economic contribution while minimizing its possible negative impacts, and is committed to promoting tourism as an instrument in achieving the United Nations Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), geared towards reducing poverty and fostering sustainable development. UNWTO generates market knowledge, promotes competitive and sustainable tourism policies and instruments, fosters tourism education and training, and works to make tourism an effective tool for development through technical assistance projects in over 100 countries around the world. UNWTO"s membership includes 156 countries, 6 Associate Members and over 400 Affiliate Members representing the private sector, educational institutions, tourism associations and local tourism authorities. For more information visit www.unwto.org.