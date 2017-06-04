Atlanta – Atlanta-based Hotel Equities (HE) recently celebrated its most successful year to date at the firm's annual conference held in Atlanta. In 2016, the firm's hotels posted record performance in all key measurable areas. At the conference, Hotel Equities presented numerous awards for excellence in both leadership and results. The firm hailed outstanding achievements and honored top individuals and hotels.

The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Gainesville, GA earned the Hotel of the Year award. The SpringHill Suites by Marriott Pensacola Beachearned the Revenue Generation Hotel of the Year. Individual honors went to Brooke Stall, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Perimeter Center, Atlanta, GA, General Manager of the Year and Mary Johnson, TownePlace Suites by Marriott Kennesaw and Hampton Inn by Hilton Dalton, GA, Director of Sales of the Year. The Chairman's Award went to Becky Aleman, General Manager of the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Lynchburg, VA.

Nearly 200 members of the firm's team attended, including General Managers, Directors of Sales, and Regional Directors of Operations, Sales and Revenue Management from throughout the country. Under the #Drive theme, the conference programing focused on driving purpose, culture and strong results at the property and corporate levels.

Participants attended content-specific sessions geared to enhance their knowledge and proficiency in areas including sales generation, labor and cost control management, human resources and liability mitigation, plus time and organizational management. Subject matter experts from Hotel Sales Pro and M3 Link conducted onsite comprehensive training.

In addition, teambuilding served as a vehicle for assimilating new leaders and strengthening relationships across the company. It also provided an opportunity for the group to participate in a community service project. This year, the HE team assembled ten children's bicycles and donated them to the City of Refuge, an Atlanta nonprofit that Hotel Equities has committed to support throughout the year.

The conference featured a trade fair to showcase the corporate vendors who provide goods and service to the Hotel Equities portfolio at a discounted rate. These vendors are preferred partners who provide consistent, quality products and/or services at a negotiated rate for Hotel Equities, a cost-saving that the firm passes on to its portfolio of hotels. The tradeshow leveraged the power of the company and provided an opportunity for the General Managers to interact directly with the firm's vendors.

Diamond sponsors for the HE annual Conference included Sysco Guest Supply, Orkin, Ecolab and Flagstaff Satellite & TV.

The attendees spent a great deal of valuable time engaging with experts, sharing best practices, learning from seasoned professionals, building relationships with other leaders and peers and being acknowledged for their accomplishments. The annual conference represents a keystone event for Hotel Equities, ensuring that its culture continues to thrive, leading to best in industry results for its partners.

