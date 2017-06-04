Dusit International to outline ambitious growth strategy at ITB Berlin 2017
Thailand-based hospitality company to unveil hotel projects across 21 countries
"The last three years has been a time of steady growth for Dusit International as we looked to build our international presence beyond our traditional strongholds such as Thailand by entering into exciting new markets in the USA, China and Kenya," said Mr Boon Kwee.
"In order to further capitalise on these recent successes and increased awareness of our core brands, Dusit Thani and dusitD2, we have dramatically ramped up our already impressive pipeline of new openings, with no less than 40 additional properties already confirmed over the next three to four years.
"These new openings will also see the company enter new markets in Turkey, Australia and sub-Saharan Africa while extending our presence in key markets such as China, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. We very much look forward to discussing these developments with the attendees at ITB Berlin 2017 at what is a very exciting time in our company's development."
Recent openings include dusitD2 Khao Yai, which opened in August 2016 next to Thailand's Khao Yai National Park; dusitD2 Kenz, Dubai, the operator's first dusitD2 branded property in the Middle East, which enjoyed its grand opening in February 2017; and the 206-guestroom DusitPrincess Panzhihua. The latter, which opened in the fast-growing international resort of Panzhihua City in Sichuan Province on November 23, 2016, is the operator's first DusitPrincess branded hotel in China and boasts a strong wellness offering.
Major openings set for the next 12 months include dusitD2 Thimphu, Bhutan, which will become the country's largest hotel with 83 guest rooms and suites, backed by a spa, gym and nightclub (opening late 2017); Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore, set to open by the first quarter of 2018; and Dusit Thani Brookwater Resort Golf & Spa Resort. Located in Australia's first fully integrated golf, spa, retail and leisure resort, in the Brookwater suburb of Ipswich, Queensland, the Dusit Thani Brookwater Resort will be Dusit's first property in Australia. It is slated to open in late 2018.
Looking further ahead, hotly anticipated openings include Dusit Thani Residences, Istanbul, part of the landmark Maslak 1453 development on the European side of the city; Dusit Thani Yangon, in Myanmar, located in Yangon's new central business district (CBD); and dusitD2 Aria Phuket, located in the Thai resort island's Surin Beach area.
Mr Boon Kwee will be joined at this year's ITB Berlin by Dusit International's Vice President of Development, Mr Rustom Vickers. Based at Dusit International's stand in Hall 26.b, Stand 228, they will be available for a limited number of one to one media meetings to further discuss the operator's latest development plans, corporate strategy and new product offerings aimed at key target areas such as leisure travel, weddings & honeymoons, spa & wellness, MICE and business travel.
