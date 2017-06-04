SAN FRANCISCO – Independently owned and operated Hotel VIA (138 King St.) proudly announces plans to open in spring 2017 in the South Beach neighborhood in San Francisco. Located across the street from AT&T Park, the chic 159-room hotel is now accepting online reservations for stays beginning on July 1, 2017.

Situated only 20 minutes from San Francisco International Airport, Hotel VIA answers the increasing demand for more hotel rooms in San Francisco. Hotel VIA will be the first newly built hotel in the South Beach neighborhood since 2005. VIA's name was inspired by the "via" definition as "the way to your destination" because the hotel's desirable location offers unparalleled access to San Francisco and the Bay Area. With Hotel VIA as an ideal home base, guests can walk to many of the city's iconic attractions, such as the Ferry Building, Union Square, Moscone Center, SFMOMA, AT&T Park, and Yerba Buena Gardens, among many others. Beyond hotel doors, guests can easily use BART, Caltrain, Muni, San Francisco Bay Ferry, freeways and the Bay Bridge.

"Hotel VIA arrives at a fantastic time to San Francisco's South Beach neighborhood, where guests can enjoy some of the warmest temperatures in the city and have instant access to endless sights and attractions," Hotel VIA's General Manager Barbara Perzigian said. "The boutique hotel will cater to a wide variety of travelers, ranging from international visitors, to ballpark goers, weekenders, and business travelers alike."

The 12-story hotel is home to 148 rooms and 11 suites, some of which provide unobstructed panoramic views of the ballpark, the Bay Bridge and the East Bay Hills. Both the exterior and the interior of Hotel VIA have been designed to reflect and complement its chic, waterfront neighborhood. South Beach offers a dynamic mix of historic brick warehouses and new luxury lofts, high rises and condominiums stretched along the San Francisco Bay. All of the materials and fabrics chosen for Hotel VIA speak to the picturesque influences of the environment. Hotel rooms feature a minimalist loft design concept and are outfitted with modern, custom-made furniture with no two rooms on each floor looking the same.

As part of Hotel VIA's pillars, the property will also provide the latest in state-of-the-art technology. A sampling of Hotel VIA's technology amenities include in-room triple-play services (voice, video, and data); KEYPR, a highly connected keyless room entry and personal in-room experience; and GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network), which provides the highest density POL-based Ethernet solution available in the industry today, among others.

"We believe that technology should make connecting easier, but not replace the personal touch of hospitality service," Perzigian said. "We will speak baby-boomer and millennial all at the same time."

Additionally, Hotel VIA will offer the only rooftop lounge with 360-degree views of AT&T Park, the Bay, the San Francisco skyline, and beyond. Exclusively open for hotel guests and private events, the 3,000-square foot rooftop completed by an innovative, local design firm, C Walters Design will boast an expansive indoor and outdoor lounge with private draped cabanas, contemporary furniture, wind-proof glass, communal tables, and open-air fire pits. Guests will be able to reserve cabanas and rope off sections to enjoy light bites and cocktails, wine, and craft beer.

"Hotel VIA's most distinctive element will undoubtedly be the 12th floor rooftop lounge," Perzigian said. "VIA will have a magnificent hotel rooftop where guests can celebrate city life with unprecedented views of our spectacular cityscape and mix and mingle in an inviting, social atmosphere."

Other property highlights include a breakfast café, a versatile meeting room, spectacular event spaces, a communal workspace and technology hub, and a fully equipped fitness center. Catering to hotel guests and a sophisticated clientele in the neighborhood, Hotel VIA will also have an upscale bar adjacent to the hotel lobby that will serve elegant, small plates based on seasonal ingredients, handcrafted cocktails, boutique wines, and local craft beer.

Rates start at $279 per night. For more information on Hotel VIA and reservations, visit www.hotelviasf.com.

Contact

Danielle Logan

Wagstaff Worldwide

Send Email