RobertDouglas Advises Partnership on the $57 Million Refinancing of the Marriott St. Louis Grand in St. Louis, Missouri
Evan Hurd, a Managing Director of RobertDouglas, noted "lenders responded with enthusiasm to the strength of the St. Louis market, the quality of newly-renovated hotel and the healthy in-place cashflow of the Marriott St. Louis."
"Apollo was thoughtful in their approach to the financing, helping to meet ownership's goals for the property while delivering highly-competitive terms and pricing as well as being responsive throughout the process," remarked Doug Hercher, Managing Director and Principal at RobertDouglas.
RobertDouglas is a real estate investment banking firm with offices in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco that specializes in the sale, financing and equity capitalization of hotel, resort and gaming properties throughout North America. Founded by two of the hotel industry's pre‐eminent finance professionals, Rob Stiles and Doug Hercher, RobertDouglas offers exceptional domestic and international institutional investor and lender relationships. RobertDouglas combines the capital markets sophistication of top-tier investment banks with detailed hotel underwriting and asset management experience, providing the firm with unique capabilities in an underserved market. For more information, contact info@robert‐douglas.com or go to www.robert-douglas.com.
