HotelPlanner acquires InternetHotels.com and Hotelsatanywhere.com, a Los Angeles based Company
"HotelPlanner's strategy is to continue to acquire valuable hotel online sales companies where the company can implement its technology to immediately improve reservation performance," said Tim Hentschel, CEO of HotelPlanner. In 2016, the company acquired Hotel Hotline which was successfully integrated into HotelPlanner and is delivering a positive return. "This acquisition will build on HotelPlanner's success in booking individual hotel rooms as a compliment to its core group booking expertise," continued Mr. Hentschel.
"InternetHotels.com and Hotelsatanywhere.com built a valuable platform to allow consumers to book hotels online," stated John Prince, CIO of HotelPlanner. "From a technical perspective, we developed new processes from the acquisition of Hotel Hotline that allows for the immediate transition of assets to accelerate the return on investment. This new platform will allow HotelPlanner to successfully add acquisitions to grow our total business," continued Mr. Prince.
The acquisition will be accretive to profits and the payback is expected to occur very quickly. In terms of scale, this is a six figure deal. HotelPlanner will continue to look to make quality and strategic acquisitions to accelerate growth in the individual reservations area and the group market.
Paul Simon stated, "I reached out to HotelPlanner about this deal based upon their acquisition of Hotel Hotline. Once we got on the phone to talk about the acquisition, it was very clear to me that HotelPlanner can take these brands to the next level. Further, I'm very excited about joining the team to focus on business development."
