The annual conference, organised entirely by students, attracts hospitality companies and business leaders to discuss and debate on how to tackle the challenge of conventionalism in the hospitality industry. YHS prides itself on facilitating collaborative thinking and idea exchange between students from leading hotel management schools and hospitality professionals.

Young Hoteliers Summit is extremely pleased to announce the partners for this year’s edition. The Student Hotel, a new concept in hybrid hospitality, is the provider of the unique YHS Challenge.

YHS will warmly welcome back Dorchester Collection, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Expedia, Inc. which all return to the summit as Royal Partners.

Last but not least, other supporting partners involved are Generator Hostels, The Leading Hotels of the World, TINT and Oasis.

Industry individuals, partner companies, students and professors from over 40 hospitality schools will engage in the panel discussions and assess where the industry is heading.

In the everlasting yet ever-changing field of luxury, are there opportunities to cross-link hospitality and other luxury industries? The first panel discussion on Monday, March 13th aims to gauge the most prosperous investment and innovation opportunities for high-end hospitality.

Later the same day, the important issue of sustainability is addressed by industry professionals who try to examine the most effective policies for delivering profitable solutions for growing environmental and energy concerns.

How can hotels best harness the power of big data in order to benefit their business and create a competitive advantage? Questions like this and other challenges concerning the infamous “BIG DATA” are tackled and assessed on the Tuesday morning, March 14th, panel discussion.

In the afternoon, the participants and speakers debate on how the hospitality industry can develop innovative business models, adjust to new technologies and hold the pace of upcoming, more innovative industry players.

On top of four revealing discussions, the Young Hoteliers Summit 2017 features keynote speeches by prominent hospitality professionals and workshops in which the hospitality management students, professors and companies can interact and explore fresh ideas in a more hands on environment.

For the first time, YHS is opening its doors to the public to attend the three-day summit. Tickets and more information about the summit are available at www.yhsglobal.com.

