Young Hoteliers Summit to tackle conventionalism and assess the future of the hospitality industry
For the 8th time, the Young Hoteliers Summit (YHS) will take place at Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne from the 13th to the 15th of March, 2017. The student-organised summit aims to deliver new approaches on how to contribute to the future of the industry.
YHS will warmly welcome back Dorchester Collection, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Expedia, Inc. which all return to the summit as Royal Partners.
Last but not least, other supporting partners involved are Generator Hostels, The Leading Hotels of the World, TINT and Oasis.
Industry individuals, partner companies, students and professors from over 40 hospitality schools will engage in the panel discussions and assess where the industry is heading.
In the everlasting yet ever-changing field of luxury, are there opportunities to cross-link hospitality and other luxury industries? The first panel discussion on Monday, March 13th aims to gauge the most prosperous investment and innovation opportunities for high-end hospitality.
Later the same day, the important issue of sustainability is addressed by industry professionals who try to examine the most effective policies for delivering profitable solutions for growing environmental and energy concerns.
How can hotels best harness the power of big data in order to benefit their business and create a competitive advantage? Questions like this and other challenges concerning the infamous “BIG DATA” are tackled and assessed on the Tuesday morning, March 14th, panel discussion.
In the afternoon, the participants and speakers debate on how the hospitality industry can develop innovative business models, adjust to new technologies and hold the pace of upcoming, more innovative industry players.
On top of four revealing discussions, the Young Hoteliers Summit 2017 features keynote speeches by prominent hospitality professionals and workshops in which the hospitality management students, professors and companies can interact and explore fresh ideas in a more hands on environment.
For the first time, YHS is opening its doors to the public to attend the three-day summit. Tickets and more information about the summit are available at www.yhsglobal.com.
Contact
Valentin Gienal
Head of Press Relations
Send Email