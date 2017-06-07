NEENAH, WI – Cobblestone Hotels, LLC® celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cuttingceremony of the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites® in Erie, Pa. on Fat Tuesday, February 28th.

"We have enjoyed having all the investors here today, and for believing in us." Said Brian Wogernese President andCEO of Cobblestone Hotels, LLC. "It has been a great experience with this group. At the end of the day, it has beena long project, but this group never gave up. This is a great presence for us; we love this site, and we're really excitedto be here and a part of the Bayfront."

The Cobblestone Hotel & Suites® of Erie, Pa. is within the heart of Erie and has a beautiful bayfront view at 701 W.Bayfront Pkwy. The location chosen gives convenient access for travelers to Interstate 79, Interstate 90, U.S.Highway 19, and U.S. Highway 20. This property was built by BriMark Builders and is managed by WHG Companies,LLC.

"We have owned this land for almost ten years, we looked at types of things that we could do with this land, and thenabout three years ago, I thought this would be a great location for our first Cobblestone." said Tom Kennedy, aninvestor of the group. "Cobblestone Hotels is an absolutely outstanding organization, and I'm proud to be part of thegroup. We are now involved with our sixth Cobblestone and we hope to continue forward."

Erie's Cobblestone Hotel & Suites® features an onsite beer and wine bar, a hot breakfast each morning, whirlpoolsuites, Wi-Fi, and more.

Cobblestone Hotels, LLC® offers an extraordinary hospitality experience for those who travel for business andleisure

