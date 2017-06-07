Cobblestone Hotels, LLC Celebrates Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting For Erie, PA Location
The Cobblestone Hotel & Suites® of Erie, Pa. is within the heart of Erie and has a beautiful bayfront view at 701 W.Bayfront Pkwy. The location chosen gives convenient access for travelers to Interstate 79, Interstate 90, U.S.Highway 19, and U.S. Highway 20. This property was built by BriMark Builders and is managed by WHG Companies,LLC.
"We have owned this land for almost ten years, we looked at types of things that we could do with this land, and thenabout three years ago, I thought this would be a great location for our first Cobblestone." said Tom Kennedy, aninvestor of the group. "Cobblestone Hotels is an absolutely outstanding organization, and I'm proud to be part of thegroup. We are now involved with our sixth Cobblestone and we hope to continue forward."
Erie's Cobblestone Hotel & Suites® features an onsite beer and wine bar, a hot breakfast each morning, whirlpoolsuites, Wi-Fi, and more.
Cobblestone Hotels, LLC® offers an extraordinary hospitality experience for those who travel for business andleisure
Contact
Jessica Junker
Phone: 920 379 4061
Send Email
About Cobblestone Hotels
Based in Neenah, Wisconsin, Cobblestone Hotels is a hotel brand company that prides itself in filling the lodging needs of communities through its upper mid-scale new build brand. Experiencing significant growth since it opened its first property in January of 2008, Cobblestone Hotels looks forward to a promising 2013 and is confident that it will be the best year yet. With 7 properties under construction and 35 new properties in development, Cobblestone Hotels is very excited about the future.