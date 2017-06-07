Ruston, LA – Courtyard by Marriott Ruston is scheduled to open its doors in Ruston, Louisiana today. Featuring an innovative lobby space as well as Courtyard's latest contemporary room design, the new hotel provides flexibility and choices that allow guests to optimize and elevate their travel experience.

Located at 1309 Maxwell Boulevard, the 110-room hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by Going Yard, LLC of Ruston, Louisiana and managed by Dimension Development Company of Natchitoches, Louisiana. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, the Courtyard Ruston offers guests convenient access to Railroad Park, Louisiana Tech University and Lincoln Parish Park.

Courtyard constantly researches trends and evolves to meet the changing needs of its guests. The latest room design offers hybrid zones for working, sleeping, relaxing and getting ready. Indirect lighting and a neutral, tone-on-tone color palette makes for a soothing and calm environment.

"From day one, Courtyard has prided itself as a brand that listens to business travelers," said Callette Nielsen, vice president and global brand manager, Courtyard. "Today's technology has changed how people travel. Our guests want a room that has purpose and flexibility that enables a seamless transition between relaxing and working. Courtyard is designed to offer them a relaxing and functional space to work the way they want to, when they want to."

The new room design is intuitive and thoughtful, offering flexible yet comfortable spaces that enable technology. Upon arrival, guests can store bags on the "Luggage Drop" and plug personal devices into the "Tech Drop" ledge for seamless technology integration.

Signature furniture and architectural elements replace traditional art in the new guestroom. The "LoungeAround" sofa offers a pop of color and a comfortable area for relaxing or for working. The new design also features a light desk on wheels, allowing guests to work from anywhere in the room.

An upgraded, more spacious layout creates an enhanced bathroom experience. A "Shower Nook" housing shampoos and towels, makes amenities accessible without having to leave the shower.

The Courtyard Ruston also offers the Refreshing Business lobby environment, where guests can enjoy an open and bright area outside of their rooms. Along with media pods, complimentary Wi-Fi and a variety of seating zones, the redefined space is ideal for everything from pop-up meetings to social gatherings. The lobby also features The Bistro – Eat. Drink. Connect®, offering casual, flexible seating; easy access to food and high quality, healthy menu options for breakfast; and light evening fare, including snacks, cocktails, wine and beer so guests can unwind.

Throughout the hotel, guests can connect with ample electrical outlets. The business library features several computer terminals, along with a printer and separate computer stations dedicated solely to printing airline boarding passes and checking flight status.

Green has been Courtyard's signature color since Marriott launched the brand 30 years ago. Now it is even greener with the introduction of a guest recycling program for the environment. Receptacles for paper, glass, plastic and metal are conveniently located by side exits.

The four-story hotel features a Starbucks, an outdoor swimming pool, an outdoor seating area with a fire pit, fitness center and guest laundry, and offers three meeting rooms with 3,725 square feet of meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 310 people.

