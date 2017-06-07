TrustYou Solidifies International Presence Through New Partnerships Around the Globe
New partnerships with Fairmont, Raffles and Swissôtel hotels and resorts, now part of AccorHotels, Romantik Hotels, PHM Hospitality and others
Germany-based Romantik Hotels & Restaurants with 200 properties in nine countries across Europe also decided to rely on TrustYou to increase and influence their online reputation by evaluating and soliciting post-stay feedback. "TrustYou combines all features in one convenient platform that we were looking for for managing our guest feedback. The fully automated surveys help us to gather first-hand information from our guests. We use the computed scores and sentiments to measure our performance and to analyze our strengths and shortcomings to improve operations for all properties", says Thomas Edelkamp, CEO at Romantik Hotels & Restaurants.
Indonesia's distinguished hotel chain PHM Hospitality operating the brands "The Haven", "The 1O1", "The BnB", "FRii" and "PHM Collection" makes use of a variety of features of the TrustYou platform to ensure maximum control of their online reputation and visibility. TrustYou assists their hotels to increase the customer satisfaction through prompt and clear customer feedback management. The partnership also includes the integration of TrustYou's Meta-Review* into PHM Hospitality's hotel websites to enhance the user and booking experience on their websites and to increase direct bookings.
In Japan, TrustYou adds the "the b hotels" to its client portfolio, currently operating 13 hotels in 4 areas with more than 3,000 guest rooms. The guest feedback platform was chosen to facilitate the management of all guest opinion's across various brands including "the b hotels" and their own boutique hotel "Brand".
Galaxy Entertainment Group is the latest partner using TrustYou's feedback platform including analytics and survey features in Macau. They are currently operating the luxury 5-star properties StarWorld Hotel on the Macau peninsula, Galaxy Macau™ integrated resort and Broadway Macau™ in the Cotai area.
In terms of individual hotels, TrustYou also partnered with a variety of renowned independent hotels across the globe: Buddha-Bar Hotel in Budapest, Hungary; 7132 Hotel in Vals, in Switzerland; Good Hotel London in the UK; The King Jason Hotel in Cyprus; Axiom Hotel in San Francisco, U.S.; Watermark Beach Resort in British Columbia, Canada; Panari Hotels in Nairobi, Kenya.
"These new partnerships are heralding a promising year 2017 for TrustYou and we are excited to work with great hotels and brands across the globe. Last year we completed our guest feedback platform with TrustYou Stars and TrustYou Messaging. With this outstanding technological asset we are now able to provide the best possible platform. TrustYou caters to all needs, regarding guest satisfaction and hotel services, around the world," adds Benjamin Jost, CEO at TrustYou.
About TrustYou
TrustYou, the world's largest guest feedback platform, provides hotels with insights to improve their guest experience and market to future guests. Guest feedback informs 95% of booking decisions, and TrustYou's guest feedback platform incorporates hundreds of millions of hotel reviews, surveys, social comments, and direct messages through SMS, email, Facebook Messenger and more. This information is analyzed along each step of a traveler"s journey, including booking and pre-stay queries, real-time guest request, and post-stay feedback, to generate actionable insights for 500,000 hotels. TrustYou"s platform is made up of various components, including TrustYou Meta-Reviews*, verified global review summaries displayed on travel and search sites like Google, KAYAK, and Hotels.com; TrustYou Messaging, real-time guest messaging service; TrustYou Stars, an advanced guest satisfaction survey tool; TrustYou Analytics, the world"s leading online reputation management tool and the accompanying app TrustYou Radar. PMS, CRM, IBE and other hotel software providers can make use TrustYou Connect, a partner program to integrate TrustYou"s guest feedback platform with its products to help their hotel clients to positively influence every stage of the guest journey. Find more information on TrustYou and the guest feedback platform at www.trustyou.com.
*TrustYou Meta-Reviews only contain verified reviews and do not include reviews from TripAdvisor