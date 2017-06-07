TrustYou, the world's largest guest feedback platform, starts the new year with exciting new partnerships across the globe. Each new partner will incorporate various features of the platform to to improve their products and services by means of collecting, assessing and responding to guest feedback. The expansion of the portfolio includes renowned chain hotels as well as various independent properties worldwide. TrustYou plans to continue its growth through an enhanced presence at trade shows worldwide, such as ITB Berlin (Hall 10.1, Booth 10a).

TrustYou's well-established partnership with AccorHotels has recently been extended, as the hotel group acquired the renowned Fairmont, Raffles and Swissôtel hotels and resorts. The 113 properties are now utilizing AccorHotels' "Voice of the Guest" platform powered by TrustYou. They can thereby analyze all customer feedback that is shared by travelers across the web and send out customized post-stay surveys to ensure the best quality for guests throughout all Fairmont, Raffles and Swissôtel Hotels worldwide.

Germany-based Romantik Hotels & Restaurants with 200 properties in nine countries across Europe also decided to rely on TrustYou to increase and influence their online reputation by evaluating and soliciting post-stay feedback. "TrustYou combines all features in one convenient platform that we were looking for for managing our guest feedback. The fully automated surveys help us to gather first-hand information from our guests. We use the computed scores and sentiments to measure our performance and to analyze our strengths and shortcomings to improve operations for all properties", says Thomas Edelkamp, CEO at Romantik Hotels & Restaurants.

Indonesia's distinguished hotel chain PHM Hospitality operating the brands "The Haven", "The 1O1", "The BnB", "FRii" and "PHM Collection" makes use of a variety of features of the TrustYou platform to ensure maximum control of their online reputation and visibility. TrustYou assists their hotels to increase the customer satisfaction through prompt and clear customer feedback management. The partnership also includes the integration of TrustYou's Meta-Review* into PHM Hospitality's hotel websites to enhance the user and booking experience on their websites and to increase direct bookings.

In Japan, TrustYou adds the "the b hotels" to its client portfolio, currently operating 13 hotels in 4 areas with more than 3,000 guest rooms. The guest feedback platform was chosen to facilitate the management of all guest opinion's across various brands including "the b hotels" and their own boutique hotel "Brand".

Galaxy Entertainment Group is the latest partner using TrustYou's feedback platform including analytics and survey features in Macau. They are currently operating the luxury 5-star properties StarWorld Hotel on the Macau peninsula, Galaxy Macau™ integrated resort and Broadway Macau™ in the Cotai area.

In terms of individual hotels, TrustYou also partnered with a variety of renowned independent hotels across the globe: Buddha-Bar Hotel in Budapest, Hungary; 7132 Hotel in Vals, in Switzerland; Good Hotel London in the UK; The King Jason Hotel in Cyprus; Axiom Hotel in San Francisco, U.S.; Watermark Beach Resort in British Columbia, Canada; Panari Hotels in Nairobi, Kenya.

"These new partnerships are heralding a promising year 2017 for TrustYou and we are excited to work with great hotels and brands across the globe. Last year we completed our guest feedback platform with TrustYou Stars and TrustYou Messaging. With this outstanding technological asset we are now able to provide the best possible platform. TrustYou caters to all needs, regarding guest satisfaction and hotel services, around the world," adds Benjamin Jost, CEO at TrustYou.

Find out more about TrustYou at ITB Berlin in Hall 10.1, Booth 110a and at www.trustyou.com.

