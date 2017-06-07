External Article

Global Lodging Forum 2017: Presidents take the floor!

hospitality-on.com

After an Annus Horribilis 2016 for France's hotel industry and saw-toothed results for several European countries, perspectives for 2017 are contrasted to say the least. The reexamination of economic models, the rise in power of new collaborative players, a troubled security and geopolitical context do not encourage optimism. And yet, the Hospitality world has already gone through major crises by reinventing themselves. There is no reason why the years ahead should not demonstrate this once again.