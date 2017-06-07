Hampton by Hilton Expands in America’s Heartland
Hampton by Hilton's expansion within several business-centric cities comes at the right time to cater to rising "bleisure" travel, where more and more travelers look to blend their business travel with leisure and vacation activities. According to a recent survey, 2017 will see a further upswing in the blurred lines between leisure and business travel with 75 percent of business travelers intending to extend their business trips to further enjoy the destination. In fact, 30 percent of the travelers surveyed would accept a job with lower pay if it meant they could travel more for work.
"We encourage today's travelers to take advantage of business trips and travel commitments by venturing into the weekend to explore new destinations, passions and experiences along the way," said Phil Cordell, global head, focused service brands, Hilton. "Our newest openings will allow guests to experience the charm of the Midwest while enjoying Hampton by Hilton's welcoming and comfortable accommodations."
The new Hampton by Hilton offerings are designed to make travelers' lives easier while on the road, striking the right balance between work and play. The brand understands the importance of location when choosing a hotel, near major business centers and tourist attractions. All Hampton by Hilton properties offer the brand's signature free, hot breakfast; On the Run™ breakfast bags; free Wi-Fi in every room; and fitness centers.
The New Hotels:
- Enjoy small town hospitality at Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Ashland in Ohio, opened on February 14:
- Located in the rolling Ohio countryside with easy access to Mohican State Park and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, guests can enjoy the destination's many offerings from the Ashland Symphony Orchestra to the annual hot air BalloonFest, and culinary adventures at farmers markets, wine bars and coffee shops.
- Flexible meeting space for up to 125 people and a business center with printing and faxing capabilities.
- Each room includes a microwave, mini-fridge and a LCD TV.
- Large, heated indoor pool.
- Join in on the school spirit at Hampton Inn & Suites West by Hilton Lafayette in Indiana, opened on February 14:
- Located across the street from Purdue University and Research Park, guests can also take advantage of the proximity to the area's historic neighborhoods and iconic restaurants like nationally top-ranked college alumni bar Harry's Chocolate Shop.
- Spacious suites available with separate living area, wet bar and sofa bed.
- Business meets pleasure at Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Alliance in Ohio, situated between Canton and Youngstown in Ohio is set to open March 6:
- Conveniently located just one mile from Mount Union University, close to local offices and retailers. The hotel is also just minutes away from historic sites like Glamorgan Castle, Haines House and the Mabel Hartzell Home.
- Vintage-meets-modern style guest rooms with a 37-inch HDTV, mini-fridge, microwave, coffeemaker and desk with ergonomic chair.
- Spacious suites with a living area and sofa sleeper are great for families.
- 24-hour business center, ideal for the business traveler.
- Close to all the excitement downtown, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Columbus Scioto Downs in Ohio is set to open March 6:
- Minutes away from The Ohio State University, downtown Columbus, many shopping destinations, and Eldorado Scioto Downs with horse-racing, dining and live bands.
- Stylish guest rooms feature a 42-inch HDTV and spacious work desks.
- Large one-room studio suites include LCD flat-screen TVs, sleeper sofa, bar sink, under-the-counter refrigerator and microwave oven.
- An indoor heated, saline pool give guests a fun, leisure option.
Hampton by Hilton also added Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Mary Esther – Fort Walton Beach in Florida, and Hampton Inn by Hilton El Reno in Oklahoma to its portfolio earlier this month.
Each Hampton by Hilton hotel is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money, and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases at Amazon.com with Amazon Shop With Points.
