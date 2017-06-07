Press Release

Hampton by Hilton Expands in America’s Heartland

MCLEAN, Va. -- Hampton by Hilton will debut four properties in the Midwest region by early March. Beyond economic drivers in heavy industry, agriculture, and growing financial and education sectors, the region also offers some of the country's best kept secrets and natural attractions. The new Midwest hotels – Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Ashland, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Columbus Scioto Downs, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Alliance (all located in Ohio) and Hampton Inn & Suites West by Hilton Lafayette in Indiana – offer business and leisure travelers high-quality accommodations in accessible locations and friendly service that Hampton by Hilton is known for.

Hampton by Hilton's expansion within several business-centric cities comes at the right time to cater to rising "bleisure" travel, where more and more travelers look to blend their business travel with leisure and vacation activities. According to a recent survey, 2017 will see a further upswing in the blurred lines between leisure and business travel with 75 percent of business travelers intending to extend their business trips to further enjoy the destination. In fact, 30 percent of the travelers surveyed would accept a job with lower pay if it meant they could travel more for work.

"We encourage today's travelers to take advantage of business trips and travel commitments by venturing into the weekend to explore new destinations, passions and experiences along the way," said Phil Cordell, global head, focused service brands, Hilton. "Our newest openings will allow guests to experience the charm of the Midwest while enjoying Hampton by Hilton's welcoming and comfortable accommodations."

The new Hampton by Hilton offerings are designed to make travelers' lives easier while on the road, striking the right balance between work and play. The brand understands the importance of location when choosing a hotel, near major business centers and tourist attractions. All Hampton by Hilton properties offer the brand's signature free, hot breakfast; On the Run™ breakfast bags; free Wi-Fi in every room; and fitness centers.

The New Hotels: