If you're heading to Germany to the ITB Berlin trade show March 8-12, stop by and say hello to Magnuson Hotels (Hall 9/Stand 119). It will be the perfect opportunity to talk to us about our consumer marketing initiatives for 2017 and beyond.

Magnuson Hotels will be exhibiting alongside its global partners; Europe's Louvre Hotels Group and Chinese operator Jin Jiang Hotels, showcasing the first hotel industry version of an airline co-marketing alliance.

This unique partnership will form a consortium of nearly 8,000 hotels and 800,000 rooms - equal to the size of the number one global hotel group. Magnuson properties will now be able to compete globally, with unique access to the Chinese, European, Asian, African and South American markets - over 50 countries in total.

We're looking forward to connecting with you this week!

