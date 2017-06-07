Meet Magnuson Hotels at ITB Berlin 2017 - The World's Leading Travel Trade Show®
This unique partnership will form a consortium of nearly 8,000 hotels and 800,000 rooms - equal to the size of the number one global hotel group. Magnuson properties will now be able to compete globally, with unique access to the Chinese, European, Asian, African and South American markets - over 50 countries in total.
We're looking forward to connecting with you this week!
About Magnuson Hotels
Headquartered in London UK and Spokane WA, Magnuson Hotels is a top 10 global chain and markets over 1000 hotels across six countries and three continents.
Founded in 2003, Magnuson has become the fastest growing hotel brand in history, adding more new hotels in the last 10 years than 8 of the top 10 chains combined.
For more information, please contact: info@magnusonhotels.com.