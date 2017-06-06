CHICAGO -- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with Hospitality Management Chantilly for a Hyatt Regency hotel in Chantilly, France. The 210-room hotel will mark the eighth Hyatt-branded hotel and the fourth Hyatt Regency hotel in France. Hyatt Regency Chantilly is expected to open in 2018.

"Hyatt Regency Chantilly is set to be an exciting development as we build on the strength of the Hyatt Regency brand," said Peter Norman, senior vice president, acquisitions and development – Europe, Africa, and Middle East for Hyatt. "It is a pleasure to collaborate for the first time with Hospitality Management Chantilly, and we look forward to introducing a well-designed hotel with superior facilities and authentic service. The new hotel will appeal to leisure guests, business travelers and conference hosts alike."

Hyatt Regency Chantilly will be designed to connect today's travelers to who and what matters most. Located 31 miles (50 kilometers) from Paris in the opulent town of Chantilly, guests will be near many attractions, including the Chateau de Chantilly and the prestigious Chantilly horse race courses. The hotel will be comprised of eight buildings set amongst verdant trees and a river that runs through the hotel grounds. Hyatt Regency Chantilly will serve as the perfect venue for a variety of events such as weddings, social banquets, exhibitions, meetings, and conferences. Additionally, the hotel will feature a number of food and beverage experiences, a fitness center, spa, and an outdoor swimming pool.

"We are honored to work with Hyatt on what will be the fourth Hyatt Regency hotel in France," said Philippe Valleix, Hospitality Management Chantilly. "It is extremely exciting to bring the Hyatt Regency brand to Chantilly, where guests will be able to enjoy the combination of superb facilities and tranquil surroundings. We feel our strong local experience gained over a number of decades will nicely complement Hyatt's ability to deliver world-class brand experiences."

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hospitality Management Chantilly Hospitality Management Chantilly is a privately held company holding the goodwill with shared interest by Arthur Bras Group and PJVHC; the hotel property is entirely owned by the Arthur Bras Group. Arthur Bras has built a solid reputation in the construction and renovation of individual pavilions. For more than thirty years, Arthur Bras has specialized in the real estate development and realization of luxury residences in the Chantilly region and surroundings. Philippe Valleix is the head of PJVHC, a company specialized in Asset Management, and Managing Director and Head of Asset Management for Guidance Investments Ltd., and previous Chairman of Shaza Hotels Ltd, a joint venture with Kempinski hotels. He has great experience in the hotel industry, having started his career at Hyatt Hotels in Chicago. He has held numerous General Manager roles across a number of continents. His experience includes managing Hyatt hotels in Mexico, New York, Rabat, Brussels, and has overseen hotels in Saudi Arabia, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Orlando, Paris, Casablanca, and Marrakech.

