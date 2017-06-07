External Article

What's on the Mind of Airbnb's New Head of Business Travel

Airbnb is quickly carving a place for itself in the managed travel space. In the past two years, the company has launched tools geared toward travel managers, partnered with a corporate lodging provider, opened its business platform up to third-party bookings and inked deals with the three mega travel management companies. According to Concur, another Airbnb partner, Airbnb's initiatives are working, as use among corporate travelers increases. Now, Airbnb has tapped an executive from within the corporate travel industry to lead its business travel department. BTN lodging editor Julie Sickel spoke with Airbnb head of business travel David Holyoke. The former president of Travel Leaders Corporate joined Airbnb in November.