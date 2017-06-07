External Article

Why Hospitality Does Not Make an Emotional Connection to Its Guests

hotelexecutive.com

A look at what hotel groups are doing in order to try to create a truly emotional connection and to make their hospitality touch the heart shows that many are grasping at straws. One such straw is technology, which seems to have become the main source of hope, even though instinctively we know that it is not going to help much in creating a profound, emotional connection because convenience, speed, and comfort are the principal domains of technology. Some hotel groups have decided that the solution lies in creating new brands with colourful designs, new lobby and furniture styles, technology, local culture, etc. As a result, there has been a proliferation of so-called lifestyle brands. But instinctively, we know that this is not going to help much.