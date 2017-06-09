FCS Partners with NEC Enterprise Solutions to Expand Hospitality Offering in EMEA
NEC’s business partners and hotel customers enriched with access to world’s leading hotel technology suite
Eric Rogers, FCS' Vice President EMEA, will be working closely with his team to support NEC partners in their rollout of these solutions.
"This partnership is not just only about call accounting and voicemail, but also about providing NEC partners a fully featured range of new solutions to offer their hotel partners, thereby enhancing the value and relationship of new and existing customers," said Rogers. "I have been working closely with Kees Van Donk (director of hospitality EMEA for NEC) and his team to make this a reality and am delighted to say that today the partnership is now in full effect, and I am looking forward to working closely with NEC's Hospitality team, and the wider NEC partner family to support this new agreement."
Smart Hospitality
"We are extremely pleased to work with FCS in close partnership," confirms Van Donk. "With our Smart Hospitality drive and Executive Hospitality Partner Program we are continuously building onto our in-depth experience and expertise in serving the hotel industry worldwide and supporting our business partners with integrated solutions that enable them to go-to-market more successfully. This partnership with FCS is a valuable addition to the solutions we offer in our NEC Smart Hospitality Framework."
Under the new agreement, NEC Enterprise Solutions, NEC partners and their hotel clients will have access to FCS' full suite of hotel operations management applications. The multi-language, web-based applications streamline a multitude of back-of-house and guest-facing hotel operation needs, from real-time maintenance requirements to housekeeping management to guest issue tracking and a comprehensive customer relationship management platform. The applications can seamlessly interface with the hotel industry's most popular property management systems, and can be implemented either à la carte or as the full comprehensive suite. The applications feature mobile apps, allowing hotel staff to stay connected from anywhere on property. Recently completed installations at Hilton Hotels in Amsterdam and Rotterdam represent the first of many hotels to see the benefits of this partnership.
