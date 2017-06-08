Recent research by TrekkSoft, the booking software provider for tours and activities, shows 56% of destination marketing organisations focus their program budget on digital activities – and a majority expect more attention here in 2017. Among the 61 organisations who participated in this study, North America is 7% ahead of Europe when it comes to digital spend.

However, despite the shift to online, 73% of organisations say that "a lot of effort" is required to keep their organisation digitally-relevant. The main challenge to the digital strategies of organisations in 2016 was lack of time, followed by staying relevant to the consumer. Lack of time is also predicted to be the main challenge to organisations in 2017, but – perhaps optimistically – to a lesser extent than in 2016.

For TrekkSoft, there's one word that comes up again and again when discussing how DMOs can remain relevant to visitors: experiences. 56% of organisations consider experiences to be "a vital part" of their destination marketing. 37% say that they are "somewhat important" and a USP for their region. No organisations considered experiences to be "not very important".

65% of the organisations in this research say they enable some form of bookings on their official website. Accommodation and activities are more likely to be bookable, while activities and restaurant bookings are most likely to be considered funding sources.

Consumers continue to seek experiences, not things when they travel. In 2017, we can expect this to be reflected in DMOs supporting their suppliers to get online and, for some, reselling local activities on their destination website (only 15% of DMOs currently offer real-time activity bookings, says TrekkSoft). One of the case studies in the TrekkSoft report, Fjord Norway, is a powerful best practice example of educating and empowering suppliers and collaborating at a local, regional and national level.

For 49% of organisations, the planning stage of travel is the most important time to reach consumers. Yet the online space is crowded, and DMOs can seem to struggle to stand out from the industry giants, OTAs, and metasearch engines in the travel customer journey. Less organisations view these as competitors than perhaps expected though. 44% of organisations class Google as a value provider rather than a competitor. 48% see TripAdvisor as a partner, 51% are neutral towards Booking.com alongside activity booking sites such as Viator.

The full digital report has just been published by TrekkSoft. You can get your copy here: http://hubs.ly/H06y7CN0

