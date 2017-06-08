Press Release

We Have Cookies: DoubleTree by Hilton Embraces its Warm Cookie Welcome by Serving Up First-Ever Global Cookbook

Celebrating 500 hotels, brand unveils collection of DoubleTree Cookie-inspired recipes

MCLEAN, Va. – For those who believe a balanced diet is a cookie in each hand, DoubleTree by Hilton, one of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) 14 market-leading brands, has the perfect recipe… make that recipes.

To celebrate serving guests at now 500 hotels worldwide, the upscale brand known for its signature warm DoubleTree Cookie greeting unveils its first-ever cookbook – aptly titled "We Have Cookies: Taste the World of DoubleTree by Hilton." The digital cookbook is comprised of a collection of recipes reflecting the distinct flavors of the brand's 500 hotels with 33 recipes spanning 16 countries and five continents. Curated by DoubleTree by Hilton hotel teams, each recipe centers on key ingredients from the top-secret DoubleTree Cookie recipe. The result? Travelers can dream about their future adventures with flavors from around the world within the comfort of their own homes.

"DoubleTree by Hilton makes travel a treat by offering the thoughtful touches and little things that matter most, starting with our signature warm DoubleTree Cookie," said Dianna Vaughan, senior vice president and global head, DoubleTree by Hilton. "In reaching this significant milestone of 500 hotels worldwide, we knew there was no better way to celebrate than by sharing the 'little thing' that resonates the best with our guests around the world - in a fresh, fun new way."

Cookie lovers will delight in the special edition recipe collection, available at www.wehavecookies.com, where they can view vibrant photos, easy-to-follow recipes, local anecdotes and – of course – intriguing facts about the brand's world-famous DoubleTree Cookie.

While countless DoubleTree by Hilton hotel teams across the world have created their own special DoubleTree Cookie-infused recipes reflecting local flavors and traditions, We Have Cookies reveals a sampling of some of the most unique regional specialties that delight guests daily.

"From the Tex-Mex-inspired DoubleTree Cookie Taco at DoubleTree by HiltonHotel Austin to the DoubleTree Cookie-crusted lamb rack at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Sukhumvit Bangkok, there's no shortage in creativity in this recipe collection," adds Vaughan.

A few highlights from the digital recipe collection include:

• DoubleTree Big Apple Martini from DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New York Times Square West in New York

• Deep Fried DoubleTree Cookie Delight from DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel San Francisco Airport in California

• DoubleTree Cookie Bread Pudding from DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Atlanta Airport in Georgia

• DoubleTree Cookie Burger from DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Shenyang in China

• Durian Cookie Smoothie from DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel Xishuangbanna in China

• DoubleTree Cookie Chocolate Delice from DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dundee in Scotland

The recipe collection debuts on the heels of the brand's recently-opened 500th property: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New York Times Square West. The 37-story high-rise features 612 modern rooms, each with Theater District-inspired artwork and many offering stunning views of the city or the Hudson River. A rooftop lounge allows for unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline while enjoying live music – and the hotel's signature "DoubleTree Big Apple Martini," of course!

DoubleTree by Hilton also welcomed its 100th hotel in EMEA in less than 10 years with the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Madrid – Prado in the heart of Spain's capital city in late February. The historically-protected, boutique-style property in the heart of Madrid City Centre combines old world charm with modern amenities – all within steps of the city's best attractions.

About the Warm DoubleTree Cookie

DoubleTree by Hilton has offered the signature warm DoubleTree Cookie at check-in since 1986 and continues to give away more than 75,000 each day. As an initial offering, the DoubleTree Cookie was part of the nightly turn-down service. In 1995, DoubleTree Cookie was transferred to the front desks, illustrating and reiterating the brand's warm welcome and caring service.

While the coveted recipe for the warm DoubleTree Cookie is a secret, fans of the signature sweet treat can order the ready-made DoubleTree Cookie dough, baked DoubleTree Cookies or collectable DoubleTree Cookie tins at www.DoubleTreeCookies.com.

For more information, visit www.wehavecookies.com. For more news on DoubleTree by Hilton, visit news.doubletree.com.