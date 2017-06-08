Press Release

AETHOS Consulting Group Releases Corporate Governing Practices Report: Insights on Hospitality Governance in an Ever-Changing Political Landscape

According to AETHOS Consulting Group, a leading global hospitality advisory firm, the best corporate board in the hospitality industry belonged to Ryman Entertainment. Results of the annual survey are delineated in the AETHOS 2016 Corporate Governing Practices report. A total of 54 national and international companies were carefully studied for this year's survey. The study examines five key areas of corporate governance, including board makeup, independence, committee structure, and pay-for-performance, in determining a governance score for each company. "Ryman Entertainment made a big push to the top spot this year with solid marks in every category of our study," says Keith Kefgen, CEO and Managing Director of AETHOS, author of the Report. "Newcomers to the list such as InterContinental Hotels Group and Sun International demonstrate that corporate governance is not just a US-focused issue, but a truly international one."Kefgen continues, "2016 was a watershed year in corporate governance, with major initiatives in say-on-pay, share ownership requirements, director evaluation, and transparency. The hospitality industry continues to make significant strides in each one of these areas." Notable findings of the AETHOS Corporate Governing report include: