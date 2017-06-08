Central Hotels Gears Up for a Strong Presence at Arabian Travel Market
2017 is a very significant year for Central Hotels with three exceptional properties opening in quick succession. This massive expansion will double the group's existing inventory of rooms from 524 to 1220 keys and reflects its commitment to serve the needs of guests offering great value in iconic locations such as The Palm and Business Bay.
Mr Ammar Kanaan, General Manager of Central Hotels, stressed, "Our aim with Central Hotels has been to provide local know-how with modern comforts, creating value for our guests and associates. Though we have just begun our foray into hospitality we have seen a terrific response from both our guests as well as developers. Hence, we deemed it necessary to have an independent stand at ATM where we can comfortably welcome our trade partners and business associates while displaying our products and services. In addition to promoting First Central Hotel Suites we will be exhibiting some other exciting projects that are in various stages of development.
Visit Central Hotels stand# HC1212 in Sheikh Saeed Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre.
For more information about First Central Hotel Suites visit www.firstcentraldubai.com
Contact
Hina Bakht
Vice President - MPJ
Phone: +971 50 697 5146
Send Email