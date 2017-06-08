Central Hotels has confirmed its participation in Arabian Travel Market (ATM) taking place in Dubai from 24th to 27th April, 2017. Making the announcement, Mr Ahmad Ali Al Abdulla Alansaari, Chairman of Central Hotels, stated, "We are pleased to take part in ATM that is the region's leading travel fair and offers a fabulous platform to showcase our existing and upcoming hotels to both trade professionals as well as investors and developers. It also presents a unique opportunity to see the extensive developments taking shape world-wide in terms of hotels and related industries such as airlines, marketing and technology that are transforming our business."

Central Hotels has very quickly established itself as a reputed hotel management group in the UAE with its flagship property First Central Hotel Suites located in Barsha Heights (TECOM) near Sheikh Zayed Road. Featuring 524 apartments equipped with top-notch facilities, it offers travelers the best of Arabian hospitality in the heart of Dubai. Building up on this amazing success, the brand is now poised to expand its footprint in the GCC targeting Saudi Arabia and the UAE as the primary markets for growth.

2017 is a very significant year for Central Hotels with three exceptional properties opening in quick succession. This massive expansion will double the group's existing inventory of rooms from 524 to 1220 keys and reflects its commitment to serve the needs of guests offering great value in iconic locations such as The Palm and Business Bay.

Mr Ammar Kanaan, General Manager of Central Hotels, stressed, "Our aim with Central Hotels has been to provide local know-how with modern comforts, creating value for our guests and associates. Though we have just begun our foray into hospitality we have seen a terrific response from both our guests as well as developers. Hence, we deemed it necessary to have an independent stand at ATM where we can comfortably welcome our trade partners and business associates while displaying our products and services. In addition to promoting First Central Hotel Suites we will be exhibiting some other exciting projects that are in various stages of development.

Visit Central Hotels stand# HC1212 in Sheikh Saeed Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre.

For more information about First Central Hotel Suites visit www.firstcentraldubai.com

