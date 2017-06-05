Brand Profile: Wyndham Hotel Group
Over half of the 19 new projects are currently under construction, with the lion's share located in the booming Asia Pacific region, which is set to receive 11 new Wyndham properties, adding 3,146 new rooms to the region. North America, Africa and Europe are on a par, with 3, 2 and 2 hotels to open respectively in these areas. One Wyndham property will open in Africa, but no doubt this will be built on as tourism in the region increases, given the current growth of developments on the continent. 2018 will see 5 new openings, while 2 will open in 2019 and 4 from 2020 onwards.
Wyndham has the following hotel projects to be completed. This data is provided by TOPHOTELPROJECTS; all project details including suppliers and contacts can be found on their database:
Wyndham Soleil Danang, Vietnam
Located in the coastal city's Son Tra district, the Wyndham Soleil Danang will be set in a 57-storey hotel tower. At 199 metres high it will become the tallest building in Danang, and will form part of a major four-tower complex that will also feature 3,200 apartments, conference facilities, a retail and dining precinct and parks.
Ramada Plaza Dongxing City Center, China
This hotel is set to include 32 suites, will be situated along the China-Vietnam boarder and feature one of the largest Chinese restaurants in the area. The hotel will offer six meeting rooms, a fitness center and game room.
Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, USA
This complex will commence the renovation of guest rooms starting this winter when the season slows down. Dolce Hotels and Resorts manages the property.
Wyndham Amboseli Golf Resort and Spa, Kenya
Wyndham Hotel Group announced the signing of a management agreement for the first upscale Wyndham Hotels and Resorts® property in Africa, the Wyndham Amboseli Golf Resort and Spa, close to the Amboseli National Park in Kenya.
