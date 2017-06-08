WASHINGTON -- The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International's Washington, D.C., chapter will host an interactive educational event, "From Invisible to Icon: How to Become an Expert in Your Industry," this month to teach hospitality professionals how to create, launch and manage their personal brands.

John Fareed, Horwath HTL managing director and chair of the HSMAI Foundation, will lead the March 21 event at MGM National Harbor, 101 MGM National Avenue, Oxon Hill, Maryland. His presentation will cover understanding the personal branding process, identifying key branding attributes and creating a personal branding package.

Registration and a networking reception will be from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by the program from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $50 for HSMAI members and $65 for nonmembers. Students and groups of five or more should call 571-442-8489 for special pricing. To register, click here.

"In today's ultra-competitive environment, it is more important than ever to differentiate yourself," said Fran Brasseux, HSMAI executive vice president and HSMAI Foundation executive director. "Countless widely known individuals have utilized the power of personal branding to reach the pinnacle of success in their respective fields.

"John Fareed is internationally recognized as an authority on strategic market planning, positioning and repositioning and has addressed industry events worldwide. He will show attendees how personal branding can help them reach new levels of success."

Over the last 20 years, Fareed's clients have included Fortune 500 companies, national brands, lenders, developers, real estate investment trusts, management companies, investors, owners, attorneys and insurers.

Fareed earned two postgraduate degrees including a master of science in hospitality management at the Dublin Institute of Technology's School of Hospitality Management and Tourism in Ireland, where he currently is pursuing a doctorate. He also earned professional designations from the International Society of Hospitality Consultants, where he serves as president, and HSMAI, which recognized him as one of the "Top 25 Extraordinary Minds in Sales and Marketing."

He also is an adjunct professor at the Institut de Management Hôtelier International of the École Supérieure des Sciences Economíques et Commerciales in Paris, one of Europe's preeminent business schools, recognized for offering Europe's leading hospitality management MBA program.

Contact

Rich Roberts

RDR PR LLC

Phone: 717-685-4142

Send Email