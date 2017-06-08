Radisson Plaza Hotel at Kalamazoo Boosts Wi-Fi Speed and Guest Satisfaction with Internet Upgrade by Hotel Internet Services
Michigan property partners with industry leading Wi-Fi solutions provider, due to unmatched ingenuity, expertise and customer service
"After conducting a thorough review of a dozen or so potential vendors, Hotel Internet Services really stood apart, not only for its ability to provide a high performance product, but for its commitment to stand by its offerings and always ensure that quality of service remains a central feature," said Randy James, technology services provider at the Radisson Plaza Hotel at Kalamazoo. "For us, the fact that you are always able to speak to a human when you call for any issue at any time, is as important as the solution itself in maintaining guest satisfaction. Thanks to their quick responsiveness and flexibility in resolving any concern, we have in fact seen a dramatic rise in guest Wi-Fi scores, with the Medallia customer experience tracking platform currently showing a high-speed internet score of 9.05 for instance."
A property also recognized for hosting meetings due to having one of the largest conference room areas in the state of Michigan, the Radisson Plaza Hotel at Kalamazoo stressed a particular importance in enhancing its internet performance to such groups due to the considerable amount of revenue that they represent. Having had previous conferences express dissatisfaction with internet connectivity and speed, HIS has consequently been credited with producing a complete turnaround on Wi-Fi service experience. In order to fully provide total conference satisfaction, the property can also offer specific Wi-Fi package pricing based on bandwidth and speed needed; enhancing its position as a reputable conference host while further increasing revenue.
About Hotel Internet Services, Inc.
Founded in 2003, Hotel Internet Services, Inc. (HIS) is a full solution provider for secure wired and wireless Internet services, IPTV VOD Systems, BeyondTV Wireless Streaming Player, and convention services, all supported with 24x7 guest service monitoring and support. HIS provides equipment and services to casinos, hotels, resorts, military and student housing, timeshares, condos, conference centers, apartments and many other commercial venues.
HIS has deployed numerous small to large-scale facility-wide wired, wireless, and in-room entertainment solutions across the U.S. They currently maintain hundreds of properties with over 150,000 guest rooms. Based in Clearwater, Florida, HIS maintains three offices in the U.S. and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.hotelwifi.com.