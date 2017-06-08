Kalamazoo, Michigan – Hotel Internet Services (HIS), a full-service provider of internet services and solutions for the hospitality industry, has successfully completed the installation and upgrade of property-wide and in-room guest Wi-Fi services at the Radisson Plaza Hotel at Kalamazoo. The downtown Kalamazoo, Michigan-based property initiated the project in an effort to enhance its internet infrastructure, based on sliding guest satisfaction scores and a rise in connectivity complaints. After considering numerous potential Wi-Fi vendors to address this challenge, property leadership ultimately selected Hotel Internet Services, due to its longstanding reputation in the industry for providing consistent results and unparalleled customer support.

With an aging internet infrastructure still utilizing hallway access points (APs) to transmit Wi-Fi signals to guest devices, Radisson Plaza Hotel at Kalamazoo staff became all too familiar with common complaint issues, such as slow speeds and problems with connectivity. Recognizing the importance of free and reliable Wi-Fi to today's guests when considering their booking options, hotel leadership identified the need to implement a solution that could consistently meet these expectations, while ensuring that any troubleshooting issues that do arise are able to be resolved quickly and with minimal impact to satisfaction. In working with HIS, the property was able to effortlessly upgrade to a much more reliable in-room AP solution, with minimal disturbance to guests or staff. Taking just under two weeks to complete the process, HIS finalized the project with zero guest complaints, despite the property being at full capacity. HIS also had to address several infrastructural challenges during the implementation, such as the need to convert existing cabling into internet and power sources for the in-room APs.

"After conducting a thorough review of a dozen or so potential vendors, Hotel Internet Services really stood apart, not only for its ability to provide a high performance product, but for its commitment to stand by its offerings and always ensure that quality of service remains a central feature," said Randy James, technology services provider at the Radisson Plaza Hotel at Kalamazoo. "For us, the fact that you are always able to speak to a human when you call for any issue at any time, is as important as the solution itself in maintaining guest satisfaction. Thanks to their quick responsiveness and flexibility in resolving any concern, we have in fact seen a dramatic rise in guest Wi-Fi scores, with the Medallia customer experience tracking platform currently showing a high-speed internet score of 9.05 for instance."

A property also recognized for hosting meetings due to having one of the largest conference room areas in the state of Michigan, the Radisson Plaza Hotel at Kalamazoo stressed a particular importance in enhancing its internet performance to such groups due to the considerable amount of revenue that they represent. Having had previous conferences express dissatisfaction with internet connectivity and speed, HIS has consequently been credited with producing a complete turnaround on Wi-Fi service experience. In order to fully provide total conference satisfaction, the property can also offer specific Wi-Fi package pricing based on bandwidth and speed needed; enhancing its position as a reputable conference host while further increasing revenue.

