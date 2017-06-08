MIAMI, Fla. – Lisa Ross, president of rbb Communications, was honored as one of the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International's (HSMAI)Top 25 Extraordinary Minds in Hospitality Sales, Marketing, and Revenue Optimization at the 60th Annual Adrian Awards Gala held on February 21, 2017 in New York City. rbb also was recognized with a Platinum Adrian Award in Public Relations for its U.S. Hispanic-targeted #Seekender campaign with client Hampton by Hilton, in addition to earning multiple category wins. The HSMAI Adrian Awards are the largest and most prestigious global travel marketing competition.

HSMAI is the leading advocacy organization to promote intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth, and provides tools and insights to industry professionals. HSMAI's Adrian Awards applaud hospitality marketing excellence across advertising, digital marketing and public relations. Award winners – Gold, Silver & Bronze – are scored by industry experts who judge more than 1,200 entries from hospitality and marketing companies worldwide. Platinum winners are selected from the standout Gold Award entries.

According to HSMAI, the annual "Top 25" list highlights those who have had a significant influence on the hospitality and travel industries. The award honors leading achievers in sales, marketing, and revenue optimization for their accomplishments in the preceding 18 months, and is based on creativity and innovation; cutting edge sales or marketing campaigns; triumph in challenging situations; and sales efforts that resulted in dramatic gains.

Ross was in good company alongside other "Top 25" industry leaders from hospitality giants such as Hilton, Marriott, Google, and Hotels.com. She was recognized for her acumen, creativity and award-winning marketing campaigns that have challenged and inspired others to use innovation, imagination and integrity to tell their stories.

"I am grateful to be recognized by HSMAI, an outstanding organization that has served the hospitality industry so well for so long," said Ross. "It is a privilege to share this award with a stellar group of industry peers."

In addition to Ross' award, rbb received one of only nine prestigious Platinum Public Relations awards presented at the event as well as nine Gold, Silver and Bronze Adrians in Public Relations for campaigns on behalf of several clients. The continued recognition from HSMAI supports the success of the firm's growing Travel Practice that ranks among the industry's top 15 and serves leading hospitality companies such as: Apple Leisure Group, Hilton Worldwide, Virgin Voyages and more.

In her role as president and leader of rbb's Travel & Leisure Practice, Ross directs client communications campaigns to promote trial and engagement, and create emotional connections with consumers for enhanced loyalty and bottom line results. Many rbb clients credit her strategic thinking and determination in building their brands. Over the past year, she has influenced rbb's unprecedented growth through new and expanded client programs, and acquisitions.

During her career, Ross has been recognized by Who's Who in Communications, Enterprising Women's Top 100 Female Executives and the Business Journal's Most Influential Business Women. She currently serves on HSMAI's Marketing Advisory Council and is a repeat judge of the Adrians as well as other PR industry awards. She recently was nominated to the position of vice chair-elect, Americas region, of PROI, the largest global organization of independent PR firms. Ross also serves as a current board member and former chair of The Strategic Forum, is an active member of the PR Council, the Women Presidents Organization (WPO) and the Good to Great Committee of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce.

