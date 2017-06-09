External Article

AccorHotels appoints first Indigenous General Manager in Australia

hotelmanagement.com.au

Coinciding with International Women’s Day (8 March), AccorHotels has announced it has appointed its first ever Indigenous General Manager, Kristy Stanton, who has become GM of ibis Budget Sydney Olympic Park. Officially announced at a special Elders breakfast at Harbour Rocks Hotel, MGallery by Sofitel, the appointment of Kristy also marks a milestone for AccorHotels Indigenous Employment Program, which reached over 500 employees nationally at the end of 2016.