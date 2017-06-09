GREAT NECK, N.Y. – M&R Hotel Management today announced the appointment of Laurie Oliver as regional director of travel industry sales, responsible for managing sales on behalf of the company's 17 managed hotels to travel agents, wholesalers, consortia, tour operators, receptive operators and tour groups.

Oliver, a 40-year hospitality industry veteran, previously served Intercontinental Hotels Group as key account director, leisure and airline sales, where she managed and developed sales and strategic partnerships with large leisure wholesale accounts.

From 1982 to 1991, she served IHG as director, CMH Caribbean and Latin America. She began her career with IHG's predecessor, Holiday Inn International, in 1977.

Oliver studied business at Nassau Community College, Garden City, New York, and served nine years as a board member of the International Inbound Travel Association, formerly the Receptive Services Association of America. She also is a member of the American Bus Association, National Tour Association and HSMAI's New York chapter.

"Laurie is an accomplished leisure account director with proven revenue-generation skills," said Janelle Schwartz, M&R Hotel Management vice president, sales, marketing and revenue management. "She has consistently exceeded her goals, generating high customer satisfaction rates through exemplary service."

M&R Hotel Management, based in Great Neck, New York, operates five hotels in Manhattan, including the Fairfield Inn & Suites New York Manhattan Central Park, the Holiday Inn New York City – Times Square, the Holiday Inn NYC – Lower East Side, Holiday Inn Express Manhattan Midtown West and Comfort Inn Midtown West.

M&R expects to open a sixth Manhattan hotel, the Hilton Garden Inn New York Times Square South, in June.

The company also manages six hotels in Queens, including the Holiday Inn New York JFK Airport Area, Holiday Inn Express New York JFK Airport Area, Best Western JFK Airport Hotel, Days Inn Jamaica – JFK Airport, Holiday Inn Express LaGuardia Airport and Holiday Inn L.I. City – Manhattan View.

In addition, M&R manages three hotels on Staten Island, the Holiday Inn Staten Island, Holiday Inn Staten Island West and Comfort Inn Staten Island. M&R also manages the Holiday Inn Express Roslyn-Manhasset Area in Nassau County, New York, and the Clarion Hotel & Suites Curacao in the Caribbean.

M&R's portfolio includes the brands of Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group, Choice Hotels International, Wyndham Hotel Group and Best Western Hotels & Resorts.

M&R's business plan calls for expansion of its portfolio in the New York metropolitan area and beyond through third-party management contracts.

In addition to management, M&R provides consulting services in hotel site and contractor selection, feasibility analysis, permitting, financing, human resources support, sales and marketing, revenue management, food & beverage management, brand management, account and risk management audits, e-commerce, design, procurement, accounting and engineering.

