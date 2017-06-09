Softscribe Inc., a leading hotel tech PR agency, will attend HITEC 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 26 to 29 with a group of its best in class clients.

Will you attend HITEC? These valuable travel tips make your trip more successful.

6 Tips Smooth Your Travel to Toronto

For a smooth trip across the border, consider these six travel tips, courtesy of long-time Softscribe Inc. client Warren Dehan, President of NORTHWIND Maestro PMS. The company is based in Markham, Ontario, a Toronto suburb.

Mr. Dehan's insights:

Be sure to bring your passport. This is the most efficient form of ID to get you across the border to Canada, and back into the U.S. http://www.cbsa.gc.ca/travel-voyage/td-dv-eng.html. Exchange US cash for Canadian dollars. You can pre-order Canadian cash from your local back with sufficient advance notice. When in Toronto, exchange US cash for Canadian dollars at the airport, banks and most hotel front desks. Credit and debit cards are generally accepted everywhere. Alert your bank to your travel plans. This could protect your credit card. Toronto has an excellent public transit system (Toronto Transit Commission or TTC). It is affectionately known as the Red Rocket. Buses, streetcars, and a subway system are included. Uber and taxis are abundant in Toronto. HITEC will be near the Lake Ontario lakefront. A train service direct from Pearson International Airport to Union Station (Union Pearson Express) is available. Tickets are around $12 one direction for an adult ticket. https://www.upexpress.com/Home/Index. Union Station is a 5-minute walk to the convention center and several of the HITEC hotels. Toronto is a city of 6 million people and has the restaurants, museums, art galleries, theater, music and sport venues expected of a world class city. June is generally a warm and pleasant month in Toronto, averaging between 65-72 degrees Fahrenheit with little rain.

Tech Companies: Would You Like Help Preparing for HITEC? Call Us Now at

404-256-5512 to set up a meeting.

Exhibiting at HITEC 2017? Prepare for the show! Please call or email Michael Squires, President of Softscribe Inc., at 404-256-5512 or mbs(at)softscribeinc.com to help your marketing team prepare.

Travel well to Toronto in June. We will see you there!

Resources:

Travel Specific Document Requirements

http://www.cbsa.gc.ca/travel-voyage/td-dv-eng.html

Union Pearson Express (Transit to and from Pearson International Airport)

https://www.upexpress.com/Home/Index

About Softscribe Inc.

Achieves Significant Business Growth for Clients.

Softscribe Inc. is an award-winning hotel tech PR agency that specializes in B2B public relations, branding and market consulting.

We are the best in the industry at achieving significant business growth for tech companies. Our clients deliver enterprise solutions to the hotel market and related industries.

Generates the Right Client Messages 100% of the Time.

Our focus is content, search, and social media. We generate the right messages for client audiences 100% of the time. This is essential to close sales.

Softscribe Inc.'s professional team surpasses expectations with an average 19 years'

industry experience in branding, marketing and technology PR.

We are proud of our best-in-class clients and are ready to help you, too. Please give us a shout now, or visit www.softscribeinc.com.

Contact

Julie Keyser-Squires

CEO

Phone: +1-404-256-5512

Send Email