SINGAPORE (March 8, 2017) – Country Inns & Suites By CarlsonSM, a leading upper-midscale hotel brand, today announced it will expand its partnership with lifestyle brand Beekman 1802 and bring the White Water Collection of bath amenities to its hotels in India.

"When we partnered with Beekman 1802 last year to bring the White Water Collection to our hotels in the Americas, we knew we found a like-minded partner," said Rose Anderson, vice president, Global Branding, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. "The Beekman Boys are all about bringing a little unexpected luxury to everyday life. At Country Inns & Suites, we strive to do the same and are excited to continue to delight our guests and expand the availability of this exclusive amenity line to our hotels in India this year."

White Water Collection is a fresh and contemporary bath amenity line that includes shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, lotion, body bar, facial and massage bars and make-up remover. The collection combines natural ingredients such as white jasmine and flowering muguet, and is free of parabens, paraffin and sulfates, and is packaged in 100 percent recyclable bottles and wrappers.

"Partnering with Country Inns & Suites was a natural choice, as we share the same interpretation of a sophisticated, yet comfortable, lifestyle. With the White Water Collection, guests can have a little bit of luxury in every stay and we are thrilled to expand the product's availability to Country Inns & Suites hotels in India", said Brent Ridge, co-founder of Beekman 1802 and co-star of the reality television show, the "Fabulous Beekman Boys".

In celebration of the partnership and expansion of the line, the brand held the Trip of a Lifetime Sweepstakes where the winner received a trip to India guided by the Beekman Boys, Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell. The trip, taking place between March 7 and 16 will feature stays at Country Inns & Suites hotels in India – Saket, New Delhi and Jaipur. Throughout the trip, the brand will be sharing images and stories on its Facebook page, Facebook.com/countryinns.

For more information, visit www.countryinns.com/beekman.

About Beekman 1802®

Beekman 1802 was founded by Josh Kilmer Purcell and Brent Ridge, two New York City gents who bought a farm in Sharon Springs, NY and transformed it into a brand when they opened a local store there to sell their own creations as well as those of local artisans. Today, the "Fabulous Beekman Boys" are known around the world in entertainment and design circles and celebrated for their original and beautiful approach to reinventing Americana textiles, furnishings and decorative pieces.

