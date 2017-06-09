COUNTRY INNS & SUITES BY CARLSON BRINGS BEEKMAN 1802 AMENITIES TO INDIA
Embodying its contemporary aesthetic, Country Inns & Suites By Carlson brings an exclusive line of bath products custom designed by Beekman 1802 to its hotels in India
"When we partnered with Beekman 1802 last year to bring the White Water Collection to our hotels in the Americas, we knew we found a like-minded partner," said Rose Anderson, vice president, Global Branding, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. "The Beekman Boys are all about bringing a little unexpected luxury to everyday life. At Country Inns & Suites, we strive to do the same and are excited to continue to delight our guests and expand the availability of this exclusive amenity line to our hotels in India this year."
"Partnering with Country Inns & Suites was a natural choice, as we share the same interpretation of a sophisticated, yet comfortable, lifestyle. With the White Water Collection, guests can have a little bit of luxury in every stay and we are thrilled to expand the product's availability to Country Inns & Suites hotels in India", said Brent Ridge, co-founder of Beekman 1802 and co-star of the reality television show, the "Fabulous Beekman Boys".
In celebration of the partnership and expansion of the line, the brand held the Trip of a Lifetime Sweepstakes where the winner received a trip to India guided by the Beekman Boys, Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell. The trip, taking place between March 7 and 16 will feature stays at Country Inns & Suites hotels in India – Saket, New Delhi and Jaipur. Throughout the trip, the brand will be sharing images and stories on its Facebook page, Facebook.com/countryinns.
For more information, visit www.countryinns.com/beekman.
About Beekman 1802®
Beekman 1802 was founded by Josh Kilmer Purcell and Brent Ridge, two New York City gents who bought a farm in Sharon Springs, NY and transformed it into a brand when they opened a local store there to sell their own creations as well as those of local artisans. Today, the "Fabulous Beekman Boys" are known around the world in entertainment and design circles and celebrated for their original and beautiful approach to reinventing Americana textiles, furnishings and decorative pieces.
About Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group
The Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the most dynamic hotel companies in the world and a member of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. The group features a portfolio of approximately 475 hotels in operation or under development with 104,000 rooms in more than 80 countries.
Rezidor operates the core brands Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), along with the Club Carlson loyalty program for frequent hotel guests. In early 2014, and together with Carlson, Rezidor launched the Radisson RED (lifestyle select) and Quorvus Collection (luxury) brands. Since 2016, Rezidor has owned 49% of prizeotel. Rezidor has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and was awarded one the World's Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere.
In November 2006, Rezidor was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden. HNA Tourism Group Co., Ltd.—a division of HNA Group Co., Ltd., a Fortune Global 500 company with operations across aviation, tourism, hospitality, finance, and online services among other sectors—became the majority shareholder in December 2016.
The corporate office of The Rezidor Hotel Group is based in Brussels, Belgium.