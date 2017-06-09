ROCKVILLE, Md., – Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest hotel companies, joined Fillmore Capital Partners and developer Fillmore Hospitality to open the new Cambria Southlake DFW North in Southlake, Texas today.

Located at 2104 E State Hwy 114, the 175- room Cambria Southlake DFW North is part of Kimball Park, a development minutes from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The hotel is also steps away from Southlake Town Square, a unique open-air lifestyle shopping district with more than 120 shops and dozens of fine restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

To commemorate the opening, brand representatives and guests celebrated with a ribbon cutting and local craft wine, beer and bourbon, as well as a taste of Southern cooking. Guests also shopped at the Kendra Scott Give Back Trunk Show and participated in two Texas Hold'em games, both benefiting the Southlake Women's Club Foundation. Featured speakers included Choice Hotels President and COO Pat Pacious; Choice Hotels Senior Vice President of Upscale Brands Janis Cannon; and Fillmore Capital Partners President and CEO Ron Silva, who all discussed the impact of this new hotel and appeal to business and leisure travelers.

"In an area with so much new development, Southlake is an ideal next stop for the Cambria brand," said Pat Pacious. "We are thrilled to open our second property in Texas as part of Cambria's rapid expansion of upscale offerings well suited for the needs of business and leisure travelers."

Like all Cambria hotels, the property will feature contemporary onsite dining from Social Circle, serving a menu comprised of local specialties; liquor, wine, and local craft beers, as well as freshly prepared grab-and-go gourmet salads and sandwiches; and a barista bar. The hotel also features a state of the art fitness center and an outdoor area with cabanas and a fire pit. In addition, the hotel boasts more than 5,000 square feet of flexible meeting space and complimentary shuttle service to Southlake Town Square, as well as other select destinations. The property is equipped with 55" smart televisions in every room for unlimited streaming and a guest texting platform that allows guests to communicate with the hotel staff quickly and easily.

Cambria again partnered with Fillmore Hospitality, a management company that provides a full spectrum of development, investment and property management services to owners of hotels and resorts throughout North America.

"We could not be more excited to add another property to the Cambria portfolio," said Ron Silva. "The Southlake property comes on the heels of our successful conversion project of Cambria Chicago Magnificent Mile, and we're poised to help the brand expand to Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Nashville."

Cambria hotels are designed to provide a unique and distinctive experience with the services and amenities that travelers demand, including chic décor, flexible spaces for meeting or socializing, stunning standard rooms that feel like an upgrade, and of course, free WiFi, allowing guests to stay fully connected while they travel.

About Fillmore Capital Partners

Fillmore Capital Partners, LLC, is a private investment company that engages in the development, management, and distribution of investment vehicles for institutional and select private-client investors. FCP invests on behalf of its clients in lodging, healthcare, and operating company platforms, as well as opportunistic investments in other real estate asset classes. To learn more, visit www.fillmorecap.com.

About Fillmore Hospitality Fillmore Hospitality, LLC is a management company that provides a full spectrum of development, investment and property management services to owners of hotels and resorts throughout North America. The firm's principals and executives have worked together for more than 25 years to deliver consistently superior financial results for their clients. Visit www.fillmorehospitality.com for more information.