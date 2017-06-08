Maestro PMS, the preferred cloud and on-premise PMS hotel management software solution for independent hotels, resorts, conference centers, and multi-property groups, completed its expansion to larger offices this week. Maestro's relocation, in a suburb of Toronto often touted as Silicon Valley North, was driven by its burgeoning client base and the need to house its increasing professional staff.

Personalized client support at core of Maestro PMS growth

"Maestro is a growing privately held high-tech company, but we are also a high-touch company that provides personalized client support at all levels of our operation," said Warren Dehan, Maestro PMS President. "Providing unparalleled service has always been at the core of our company culture and we owe our continued success to maintaining this ethos since our inception in 1978. Independent operators and hotel groups recognize the value of integrated property automation and reservation systems furthered by the service teams to support them into the future."

In the past two years Maestro's team grew by 20 percent to meet the increased industry demand for its hotel management software systems and services. Maestro's expanded office space and updated infrastructure let it continue to provide timely installation schedules. The company also enlarged its Diamond Plus Service Teams that keep Maestro's clients' operations running optimally.

Maestro PMS' new offices feature an open-concept floor plan, with individual conference rooms that enable its teams to work collaboratively to support clients more easily. "We researched ways to provide our staff with the best tools and environment to support our users," Dehan said. "Part of that is our new cloud-based phone system and redundant internet connectivity that will let us continue to support clients if there is a loss of power or other utilities. Embracing new advanced communications options, and an environment that assists collaboration from executive members to team specialists, we will continue to exceed our client's service expectations and be the partner they need in their property management software investment."

Maestro is recognized for providing the industry's most responsive Diamond Plus Service that goes beyond conventional PMS' to deliver revenue-generating tools and services to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and provide personalized guest service to keep guests coming back. Click here for more information on how to reserve, engage and socialize with Maestro PMS.

Maestro PMS' new address is:

65 Allstate Parkway, Suite 100

Markham, Ontario, L3R 9X1

About Maestro PMS

Maestro is the preferred cloud and on-premise PMS solution for independent hotels, resorts, conference centers, and multi-property groups. This PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers 20+ integrated modules on a single database including web and mobile tools to increase profitability and enable operators to engage guests with a personalized experience. For over 35 years Maestro's Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups operational and productive. Click here for more information on Maestro PMS.

