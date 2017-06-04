IBIZA, Spain -- The Balearic Island's most exciting new luxury five-star resort, Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay, a member of the globally recognised Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH), is set to open on 30th June 2017. Located on the shores of Talamanca Bay, the sophisticated yet fun loving beach retreat will be like nowhere else in Ibiza.

Ibiza Bay is designed to be the ultimate playground for grown-ups. The Ibizan style rooms and suites, two private seafront pools, restaurants, spa, boutique, adult and family experiences have been carefully curated to provide guests with the finest, authentic island escape, without ever having to leave the resort.

"MC Hotels, the owners of Spain's iconic Marbella Club and Puente Romano and London & Regional have set a vision to create Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay as a lifestyle beach resort in Ibiza, and distinct from all other offerings on the island," said Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive of Nobu Hospitality. "Nobu's global customers will be excited and passionate about this unique and fun luxury resort and will become another destination on the growing map of Nobu Hotels and Nobu Restaurants."

Ideally positioned on the white sandy beaches of Talamanca Bay, two kilometres north of Ibiza Town (a UNESCO World Heritage site) and a leisurely fifteen minutes' walk from trendy boutiques and clubs of Marina Botafoch; Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay offers stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Offering three restaurants and a pool bar, Ibiza Bay is a food lover's paradise. There are no fixed agendas; breakfast is served at guests' leisure and spontaneous lunches blend into vivacious nights.

Savour Nobu Matsuhisa's signature Japanese fusion dishes, as well as special creations inspired by Ibiza itself at Nobu, the resort's signature restaurant. Chambao, in collaboration with El Chiringuito de Es Cavallet is Ibiza Bay's laidback chiringuito. The freshly prepared seafood is as much of the attraction as the cocktails and beach vibe. At night, Chambao is the place to be for chilled-out parties with family and friends. The Peyote Group is bringing the vibrant spirit of modern Mexico City to Ibiza with its contemporary and refined take on renowned Mexican food. For those looking for healthy fare, the deliciously wholesome café Celicioso will recharge guests with mouth-watering gluten-free cuisine, nourishing juices and superfood salads.

From the sexy, immersive and fun culinary options to the 152 rooms and suites, every detail at Ibiza Bay has been designed with the guests' comfort in mind. Inspired by the colours of the island, rooms are decorated with soft furnishings, natural wood, and artisan ceramics, using a colour palette of whites, golds and blues. Tasteful details like mother-of-pearl inlay and hand-blown pendant lights lend a lavish yet comfortable feel to the rooms. Floor-to-ceiling windows and open terraces mean guests will wake to the scent of wild jasmine and fall asleep to the sound of the crashing waves, whilst luxurious Natura Bisse amenities offer pre-and post-beach pampering.

The expansive Presidential and Royal Suites boast grand terraces overlooking the Mediterranean, an outdoor Jacuzzi, sprawling living room and private bar. Accommodation options vary from Cool and Deluxe rooms to Junior and Grand Suites.

Ibiza Bay brings the first Six Senses Spa to the island. Mindful journeys, indulgent treatments, a yoga pavilion, state of the art gymnasium, blow dry bar, manicure/pedicure salons and indoor cabins, outdoor roof terraces & beach cabanas allow guests to spa wherever they desire.

Offering unparalleled fun, Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay's Kids Club is engaging and exploratory, so much so that grown-ups will want to become kids again. From bohemian foraging sessions to a cookery school and Ibizan inspired programmes; Ibiza Bay's Kids Club is imaginative and innovative.

At Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay, indulgence and serenity cohabit peacefully. Rates start at 490 Euros per night, based on double occupancy.

