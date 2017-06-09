Springer-Miller Spa and Hotel Clients Achieve Prestigious Forbes Five Star Ranking
2017 Forbes Travel Guide Ranks SMS Clients as World’s Finest
Springer-Miller Systems applauds the 28 Five Star and 20 Four Star properties that utilize the SMS|Host Property Management System and is proud to support our clients in their pursuit of excellence. The technology provided by SMS|Host plays a pivotal role in how our customers provide their incredible guest-centric service.
Springer-Miller Systems would like to recognize the following hotel customers that have received the Forbes Travel Guide Five Star designation for the first time:
- Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona
- Mandarin Oriental, Taipei
- The Resort at Pedregal
- Solage, An Auberge Resort
"Congratulations to all the Four and Five Star Award recipients," commented Rob Selwah, President of Springer-Miller. "Achieving the standards set by Forbes Travel Guide takes incredible dedication and attention to detail. We're pleased that so many of these highly-rated hotels rely on our hospitality solutions to help them deliver the utmost guest experience."
Over 65% of Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Spas have chosen to use the SpaSoft Spa Management System. With 37 of the 56 spas on the newly released list utilizing Springer-Miller's spa management solution, SpaSoft is recognized as the "must-have" technology for of the world's most luxurious and guest-focused spas to deliver the Five Star guest experience.
Springer-Miller Systems would like to recognize the following spas for receiving the Forbes Travel Guide Five Star designation for the first time:
- ESPA at Vdara
- ESPA at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau
- The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong Spa
- Sense, A Rosewood Spa at Mayakoba
- The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei
"Five Star spas choose SpaSoft because it is the most comprehensive spa solution on the market," added Selwah. "We created SpaSoft specifically for the luxury spa market and we're proud to be the solution of choice for Five Star spas. It's a pleasure to celebrate our customers that have achieved this notable distinction."
About Springer-Miller Systems
Since it was founded in 1984 in Stowe, Vermont, Springer-Miller Systems has been an innovator of technology systems for the world's most exclusive hotels, resorts and spas. The SMS|Host® Property Management System offers a complete set of fully-integrated modules enabling complex resorts to provide highly personalized guest service from front office to food & beverage to spa to the golf course and more. Springer-Miller's SpaSoft® provides a dynamic spa and activities management solution used in more than 65% of the world's Forbes Five Star Spas.
Visit www.springermiller.com for more information.
