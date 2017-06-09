New York, NY – HeBS Digital is growing! The firm is pleased to announce its continued growth in the European region with a new office in London, England. Part of an aggressive global expansion strategy, the new office will support HeBS Digital's continuous growth in Europe and its mission to help European hoteliers drastically increase direct bookings and lower overall distribution costs through industry best-of-breed digital technology, consulting and marketing.

The office in London strengthens the firm's commitment to helping hoteliers in Europe invest smartly in their direct booking strategy, shift share from the OTAs, and maximize bookings through the direct online channel. Headquartered in New York City, this is the company's sixth office globally, following the firm's rapid growth in the Asia Pacific region with new offices in Australia & New Zealand and Singapore.

The direct online channel experts at HeBS Digital help hoteliers around the globe, including major hotel brands, luxury hotel and resort brands, casino and gaming resorts, golf and spa resorts, hotel management companies, meeting and conference venues, franchisees and independents. HeBS Digital's award-winning smartCMS® website technology platform, which serves as the "heart" of any hotelier's direct channel strategy, incorporates the right balance of excellent design, robust merchandising capabilities and engaging visual and textual content, while providing an optimum user experience from top to bottom.

"For several years HeBS Digital has worked closely with hoteliers in the UK, Ireland, and Continental Europe. Today marks the opening of our London office to further support our client base and continue helping hoteliers in 2017 grow their direct bookings and lower distribution costs," explains Jason Price, EVP of HeBS Digital. "Many European hoteliers have already embraced our integrated 360-degree past/future guest engagement, retention and acquisition platform, and complete suite of website technology, book direct strategy, and digital marketing services as the trusted platform to shift share away from the OTAs and boost direct revenues."

In 2016, HeBS Digital Achieved 2200% ROI and an Average Direct Distribution Cost of 4.5% for its clients. Contact HeBS Digital to learn how the firm can increase your property's direct bookings by a guaranteed minimum of 25%.

View Source

Contact

Max Starkov

Send Email