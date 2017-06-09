HeBS Digital Opens New London Office; Strengthens Commitment to Growing Direct Bookings for European Hoteliers
The direct online channel experts at HeBS Digital help hoteliers around the globe, including major hotel brands, luxury hotel and resort brands, casino and gaming resorts, golf and spa resorts, hotel management companies, meeting and conference venues, franchisees and independents. HeBS Digital's award-winning smartCMS® website technology platform, which serves as the "heart" of any hotelier's direct channel strategy, incorporates the right balance of excellent design, robust merchandising capabilities and engaging visual and textual content, while providing an optimum user experience from top to bottom.
"For several years HeBS Digital has worked closely with hoteliers in the UK, Ireland, and Continental Europe. Today marks the opening of our London office to further support our client base and continue helping hoteliers in 2017 grow their direct bookings and lower distribution costs," explains Jason Price, EVP of HeBS Digital. "Many European hoteliers have already embraced our integrated 360-degree past/future guest engagement, retention and acquisition platform, and complete suite of website technology, book direct strategy, and digital marketing services as the trusted platform to shift share away from the OTAs and boost direct revenues."
In 2016, HeBS Digital Achieved 2200% ROI and an Average Direct Distribution Cost of 4.5% for its clients. Contact HeBS Digital to learn how the firm can increase your property's direct bookings by a guaranteed minimum of 25%.
Contact
Max Starkov
Send Email
About RLHC
Red Lion Hotels Corporation, established in 1959, is an international hospitality company primarily engaged in the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, Settle Inn Extended Stay, Signature Inn, GuestHouse, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands. The company also owns and operates an entertainment and event ticket distribution business under the brand name TicketsWest. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.rlhco.com.
About HeBS Digital
Through its Smart Guest Acquisition Suite, including the smartCMS®, Smart Personalization Engine, Smart Data Marketing, and full-stack digital consulting and marketing solutions, HeBS Digital helps hoteliers drastically boost direct bookings, lower distribution costs, and increase lifetime value of guests. Founded in 2001, the firm is headquartered in New York City and has global offices in Las Vegas, London, Europe, Singapore and Auckland. A diverse client portfolio of top-tier luxury and boutique hotel chains, independent hotels, resorts and casinos, franchised properties and hotel management companies, convention centers, spas, restaurants, DMO and tourist offices across the globe are all benefiting from HeBS Digital"s direct online channel strategy and digital marketing expertise.
Part of Hotel360 Technologies, HeBS Digital and Serenata, the most comprehensive hotel CRM platform today, are launching the hospitality industry"s first Fully-Integrated 360-Degree Guest Engagement & Acquisition Platform.
HeBS Digital"s technology, website design and digital marketing services have won more than 400 prestigious industry awards, including World Travel Awards, HSMAI Adrian Awards, Stevie Awards (American Business Awards), Travel Weekly"s Magellan Awards, and more.
The HeBS Digital team is comprised of thought leaders, a diverse team of experts comprised of over 33 nationalities speaking over 22 languages. Contact HeBS Digital"s consultants at 1 (800) 649-5076 (North America), +44 (0) 7730 779 213 (London), +64 (0) 9 889 8489 (Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific), +65 9005 1589 (Asia), or success@hebsdigital.com.
Editorial Contact
Mariana Mechoso Safer
SVP – Global Marketing
Phone: (212) 752-8186
Email: mariana@hebsdigital.com