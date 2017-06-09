Dayton, OH – The Holiday Inn Dayton Fairborn has launched a social campaign that will give a dream wedding to one deserving couple. The newly renovated hotel, which is owned and managed by Portfolio Hotels & Resorts, has been a devout community supporter, having for example recently donated funds and even manpower to the building of homes for locals in need. Management is now challenging perspective brides-and-grooms to show how strong their charitable arm is by sharing a short video demonstrating their philanthropic efforts. The winner will receive a free wedding reception in the hotel's Grand Ballroom in 2018.

"We're giving back to the givers!" exclaimed the Catering Sales Manager at Holiday Inn Dayton Fairborn, Kalyn Leeper, who has years of experience planning weddings. "We will be there every step of the way, from the initial site tour to the final tasting, to ensure the perfect dream wedding experience."

To qualify for the Future Wedding Giveaway, perspective brides and/or grooms must create a video around one minute in length that demonstrates how they give back to the community. Contestants are urged to use creativity in showing how they possess community spirit. Whether it's volunteer work for a non-profit, or simply cooking dinner for an elderly neighbor, any example of charity or goodwill is accepted and welcomed. They should post the video anytime between now and October 1st, 2017 to Holiday Inn Dayton Fairborn's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/freshmodernbetter/, then ask family and friends to share their post. The video with the most likes come Sweetest Day (October 21st, 2017) wins the free wedding.

After Holiday Inn Dayton Fairborn announces the winners on Sweetest Day, they will work with the couple on picking a wedding date sometime in 2018 based on availability. Included in the free wedding package will be: use of the Grand Ballroom for up to 275 people, food & beverage, flowers & center pieces, dance floor, staging, tables & linens, colored napkins, overlays, sashes, service, and a honeymoon bridal suite – with deep discounts offered on extras like chair covers, special lighting and cake. The entire wedding giveaway package is a total value of more than $10,000.

About Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn

The newly renovated Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn is fresh, modern and better than ever! With 203 beautifully appointed guest rooms, the Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn is conveniently located just off I-675 and close to attractions such as Wright Patterson Air Force Base, National Museum of United States Air Force, Wright State University and the Ervin J. Nutter Center. Amenities include an indoor heated pool, complimentary WiFi and parking, guest laundry facility, and an outdoor lounge area. We encourage our guests to make themselves at home in our newly designed lobby and common space. By offering a farm-to-table concept menu in our restaurant, The Wright Place, we support local farms, breweries and distilleries. With over 10,000 sq. ft. of meeting and banquet space, the Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn can accommodate a wide variety of events including weddings, conferences, corporate meetings and social functions. Visit http://www.ihg.com/holidayinn/fairbornoh for reservations or call the hotel direct at 937-426-7800.

Contact

Jody Grimaldi

Publicist

Phone: 6304700044

Fax: 6304700044

Send Email