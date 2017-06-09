Building on the expertise of planning and producing the world's largest hospitality technology show, Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®), producers of Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC®), will host its inaugural HITEC Dubai from November 14–15, 2017 at the Conrad Dubai in Dubai, UAE – the center of the fast-developing markets of Asia and The Middle East. Produced in partnership with Naseba, HFTP's HITEC Dubai will serve as the association's third, and final, HITEC of 2017.

The new event will be a Middle Eastern counterpart to the tremendously successful annual HITEC which brings together thousands of individuals from the hospitality technology community to a different city in North America each year. This year, celebrating the 45th anniversary since the first HITEC in 1972, HFTP decided to break tradition and satisfy the increasingly popular demand with additional events in new regions with HITEC Amsterdam and HITEC Dubai.

"The international events will increase involvement and better accommodate not only HFTP members located in Europe and the Middle East but also the industry itself," said HFTP CEO Frank Wolfe, CAE. "HFTP has been entrusted by the industry as one of the most reliable sources to find out about the impact of technology and finance on our enterprises."

Planning for HITEC Dubai has begun, and will reflect practices and trends specific to The Middle East. The preliminary program will follow a similar format to HITEC Amsterdam, March 28–30, with up to 80 booths, keynote presentations in the usual tradition of HITEC and education sessions on current technology topics for hospitality. Top regional experts will be diligently selected to volunteer their industry expertise on the HITEC Dubai Advisory Council and provide guidance for the event's education program.

Reservations for exhibit space at HITEC Dubai are now being taken. HITEC Dubai also offers multiple sponsorship and advertising opportunities for exhibitors to increase impressions before and after the show. For more information, contact HFTP Exhibits Manager Alison Heathcote at Alison.Heathcote@hftp.org.

The partnership between HFTP and Naseba for HITEC Dubai will combine both organizations' vast experience in the sector to build the ultimate hospitality technology platform in the United Arab Emirates region. Naseba will bring additional, local expertise to the inaugural event whereas HFTP will appoint a HITEC Dubai Advisory Council to assist in identifying education sessions and speakers. Both organizations will work together on production, marketing/branding, sponsorship, customer relations, logistics and more to ensure the success of the event's core goals and objectives.

In addition to HITEC Dubai, in 2017 HFTP is producing its inaugural European counterpart HITEC Amsterdam on March 28–30 and the larger HITEC Toronto on June 26–29. For more information about HITEC and HFTP's other global activities, contact the HFTP Meetings & Special Events Department at education@hftp.org or visit www.hftp.org and www.hftp.org/hitec.

