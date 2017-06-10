ALPHARETTA, GA – Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Rob Jacks, the company's vice president of professional services, will give the keynote address at the quarterly meeting of the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism (AOHT) in Las Vegas. The meeting, which will be held March 15 at Valley High School, will focus on technology and global hospitality opportunities. Approximately 200 students will attend. Additionally, Agilysys will offer a summer internship to a rising junior in the program.

The Academy of Hospitality and Tourism prepares high school students for post-secondary education in hospitality and tourism-related majors. The program takes students through a series of career exploration courses using project-based learning techniques with an emphasis on leadership, team-building skills, creativity and innovation. The curriculum is vetted by industry professionals to ensure content is current and relevant. Trisha Littlejohn, Agilysys' director of property management solutions, is an AOHT advisory board member.

"We're thrilled that Agilysys continues to mentor our students and provide them with opportunities to learn about careers in hospitality technology," said Karin Jones, AOHT coordinator at Valley High School. "Our students are enthusiastic about the future of the industry, and we truly appreciate the time that Agilysys employees spend with them, not only during our quarterly meetings and recruitment fairs, but all year long."

Agilysys offers a wide array of best-of-breed software solutions and services to hotels, resorts, casinos, cruise lines, restaurants and other hospitality venues. Its product portfolio includes systems for point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, business intelligence, payment, reservations and table management, workforce management and more. Focused on developing scalable next-generation solutions, Agilysys is setting new standards with software applications that streamline efficiency and enhance guest service.

"We're proud to partner with the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism to help young people gain an understanding of hospitality technology and our role in providing it," said Jim Walker, senior vice president of global revenue at Agilysys. "The AOHT is a vital part of our industry, with a comprehensive curriculum that includes courses in customer service, event planning, marketing, sustainable tourism and more. The students who participate in the program help ensure a bright future for the hospitality industry, and we're honored to take part in their career development."

