Agilysys’ Rob Jacks to Give Keynote Address at Academy of Hospitality and Tourism Meeting in Las Vegas
Agilysys Employees Mentor Students Interested in Hospitality Technology Careers
"We're thrilled that Agilysys continues to mentor our students and provide them with opportunities to learn about careers in hospitality technology," said Karin Jones, AOHT coordinator at Valley High School. "Our students are enthusiastic about the future of the industry, and we truly appreciate the time that Agilysys employees spend with them, not only during our quarterly meetings and recruitment fairs, but all year long."
Agilysys offers a wide array of best-of-breed software solutions and services to hotels, resorts, casinos, cruise lines, restaurants and other hospitality venues. Its product portfolio includes systems for point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, business intelligence, payment, reservations and table management, workforce management and more. Focused on developing scalable next-generation solutions, Agilysys is setting new standards with software applications that streamline efficiency and enhance guest service.
"We're proud to partner with the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism to help young people gain an understanding of hospitality technology and our role in providing it," said Jim Walker, senior vice president of global revenue at Agilysys. "The AOHT is a vital part of our industry, with a comprehensive curriculum that includes courses in customer service, event planning, marketing, sustainable tourism and more. The students who participate in the program help ensure a bright future for the hospitality industry, and we're honored to take part in their career development."
Contact
Robert Shecterle
Director of Marketing
Phone: 770.810.6046
Send Email
About Agilysys
Agilysys is a leading technology company that provides innovative point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions and services allow property managers to better connect, interact and transact with their customers by streamlining operations, improving efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhancing the guest experience. Agilysys serves four major market sectors: Gaming, both corporate and tribal; Hotels, Resorts and Cruise; Foodservice Management; and Restaurants, Universities, Stadia and Healthcare. Agilysys operates throughout North America, Europe and Asia, with corporate services located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.