hetras has gone through an exciting change process recently, becoming part of the Shiji Group, Asia Hotel Technology Market Leader, with more than 11,000 hotel partners worldwide. Since starting the integration at the end of 2016, hetras has rebuilt internal processes, optimized quality management, and entered a new path of full product development transparency for its customers. In fact, hetras gives hotels the opportunity to vote on features and products they consider most helpful, ensuring that innovation is focused on the customers' needs.

Kevin King, CEO of hetras, says, "We believe in change and we are changing. We constantly ask ourselves how we can improve and serve the guest better. The answer lies in data-driven economy and cloud-based environment like we provide."

It could not have happened at a better time: As the travel industry continues to increase in complexity, and sustainable investment strategies in technology remain crucial for hotel partners, hetras has become part of an enormous network of hospitality experts like Snapshot, ReviewPro and many other players. It has built a public API to allow hotels to be more independent from certain vendors and is constantly investing in product and functionality improvements within its cloud-based Hotel Management System, the hetras Central Reservation System for hotel groups, the innovative hetras Mobile App, and the Internet Booking Engine, which can immediately increase hotel website conversion rates.

In a nutshell: The ongoing costs with cloud-based HMS are significantly less than with an on-premises HMS. hetras wants to pass these tremendous savings on training and hardware on to customers by supporting the transition of front office employees into e-concierges, thereby translating data into loyalty and revenue streams.

About Shiji

Founded in 1998, Shiji's aim is to become a "big data" application service platform operator. Shiji has become the leading manufacturer of Chinese hotel information systems after three successful transformations. At the same time, Shiji is gradually expanding from hotel to catering and retail industries, becoming the major software supplier to both industries. Now, Shiji is responsible for approximately 60% to 70% of the market share in the high end sector of hotel and retail industries, and possesses a leading position in the catering industry. The estimated annual revenue of Shiji clients can be as high as RMB 5 trillion. Shiji has completed three successful transformations since its establishment. It is now experiencing the 4th transformation dedicating to be a "big data" driven consumer application service platform operator. Shiji has introduced consulting, IT solutions and data platform services. Meanwhile, Shiji is developing worldwide leading products and technologies aiming for the international market and speeding up its globalization progress. Currently Shiji has more than 30 subsidiaries located in major Chinese cities and overseas markets (Singapore and Munich) with about 3,000 employees.

