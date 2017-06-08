We Have Cookies: DoubleTree by Hilton Embraces its Warm Cookie Welcome by Serving Up First-Ever Global Cookbook
Celebrating 500 hotels, brand unveils collection of DoubleTree Cookie-inspired recipes
"DoubleTree by Hilton makes travel a treat by offering the thoughtful touches and little things that matter most, starting with our signature, warm DoubleTree Cookie," said Dianna Vaughan, senior vice president and global head, DoubleTree by Hilton. "In reaching this significant milestone of 500 hotels worldwide, we knew there was no better way to celebrate than by sharing the 'little thing' that resonates the best with our guests around the world - in a fresh, fun new way."
Cookie lovers will delight in the special edition recipe collection, available at www.wehavecookies.com, where they can view vibrant photos, easy-to-follow recipes, local anecdotes and – of course – intriguing facts about the brand's world-famous DoubleTree Cookie.
While countless DoubleTree by Hilton hotel teams across the world have created their own special DoubleTree Cookie-infused recipes reflecting local flavors and traditions, We Have Cookies reveals a sampling of some of the most unique regional specialties.
"From the Tex-Mex-inspired DoubleTree Cookie Taco at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Austin to the DoubleTree Cookie-crusted rack of lamb at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Sukhumvit Bangkok, there's no shortage in creativity in this recipe collection," adds Vaughan.
A few highlights from the digital recipe collection include:
- DoubleTree Big Apple Martini from DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New York Times Square West in New York
- Deep Fried DoubleTree Cookie Delight from DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel San Francisco Airport in California
- DoubleTree Cookie Bread Pudding from DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Atlanta Airport in Georgia
- DoubleTree Cookie Burger from DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Shenyang in China
- DoubleTree Durian Cookie Smoothie from DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel Xishuangbanna in China
- DoubleTree Marhaba Mocktail from DoubleTree by Hilton Ras al Khaimah in the U.A.E.
The recipe collection debuts on the heels of the brand's recently-opened 500th property: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New York Times Square West. The 37-story high-rise, managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, features 612 modern rooms, each with Theater District-inspired artwork and many offering stunning views of the city or the Hudson River. A rooftop lounge allows for unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline while enjoying live music – and the hotel's signature "DoubleTree Big Apple Martini," of course!
DoubleTree by Hilton also welcomed its 100th hotel in EMEA in less than 10 years with the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Madrid – Prado in the heart of Spain's capital city in late February. The historically-protected, boutique-style property in the heart of Madrid City Centre combines old world charm with modern amenities – all within steps of the city's best attractions.
