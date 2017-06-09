The three main stories at ITB Berlin on Thursday, 9 March 2017
World Legacy Awards honours sustainable tourism projects
Building bridges and generating a socially, ecologically and culturally sustainable impact – that was the aim of the projects which contested this year's World Legacy Awards, which are jointly sponsored by ITB Berlin and National Geographic. At the Palais am Funkturm the winners received their awards in five categories for their innovative efforts in supporting sustainable tourism. "It is possible to have the best vacation of your life and at the same time help to make the world a better place – that is what lies at the heart of sustainable tourism", explained Costas Christ, chief editor of the National Geographic Traveler.
Find out more at: http://newsroom.itb-berlin.de/en/news/travelling-better-world-world-legacy-awards-sustainable-tourism-projects
Announcement of the world's ten best hospitals at the new Medical Tourism Pavilion
The current top ten list of the world's best hospitals for medical tourism, which was announced at the new Medical Tourism Pavilion in Hall 3.2, is an important source of help. In addition to the quality of medical care and nursing, the Medical Travel Quality Alliance (MTQUA) tested hospitals' value for money, as well as aspects relating to communication, ethics, transparency and management. The Asklepios Klinik in Barmbek near Hamburg was listed number one, followed by the Clemenceau Medical Center in Beirut and the Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta in Bangalore.
Find out more at: http://newsroom.itb-berlin.de/de/news/neuer-medical-tourism-pavillon-auszeichnung-weltweit-besten-kliniken-medizin-tourismus
Travelzoo survey – ITB Berlin on the safety needs of holidaymakers
For holidaymakers safety plays an increasingly important role when deciding where to go on holiday. This is one of the findings of the latest survey conducted by Travelzoo and ITB Berlin, which polled consumers in the major travel markets in Europe, Japan, South Africa, India and North America. According to Travelzoo CEO Richard Singer, who spoke at the ITB Berlin Convention, what consumers fear most is the threat and in particular the new face of terrorism. He called upon tour operators not only to provide information to travellers prior to booking, but after they have made their reservations as well. An offer of clear travel information from official sources and certified safety standards could help to dispel a feeling of insecurity among tourists.
Find out more at: http://newsroom.itb-berlin.de/de/news/aktuelle-studie-zu-safety-security-travelzoo-itb-berlin
